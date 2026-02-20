It had been two years since Aniya Mosley had competed in an indoor meet.

A femur fracture suffered during the 2024 outdoor season sidelined the senior distance runner and forced her to miss the entire 2025 indoor campaign. With her first opportunity to run indoors in two years, Mosley made sure to take advantage.

Mosley has broken program records in the 800 meters, 1,000 meters and mile this indoor season to become the only distance runner in program history to hold school records in three different indoor events.

“This is probably one of the best indoor seasons I’ve ever had,” Mosley said. “I usually run a lot better outdoors than indoors.”

Mosley broke the 1,000-meter record at the season-opening Rod McCravy Memorial in Louisville, Kentucky, on Jan. 9. Three weeks later, she reset her own 800-meter record at the Meyo Invitational before setting the program mark in the mile at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina.

Her dominance carries another layer: she had never competed in two of those events before this season.

Coming into her senior season, she had primarily focused on the 800 meters. A desire to become more versatile led her to compete in the 1,000 meters and mile this season, where she immediately found success.

“Running all these events has been really fun,” Mosley said. “I wish I was doing it the whole time.”

The three records this season bring the runner’s total to five program records, as Mosley also holds two outdoor program records set during the 2024 season in the 800 meters and 1,500 meters.

After returning from injury last season, she posted two top-five finishes in the 800 meters at the Jesse Owens Classic and the Drake Relays. She entered this indoor season focused on improving her times from last year.

“I wasn’t necessarily focused on breaking school records, but it kind of happened that way,” Mosley said. “I went through training with the mentality that I just wanted to be better.”

Coach Sara Mason Vergote, Ohio State’s head cross country and distance coach, highlighted Mosley’s growth since arriving as a freshman, as well as her drive for success.

“She handles feedback really well, and this has allowed her to improve each year physically and mentally,” Mason Vergote said. “Aniya has a unique ability to push herself in races and be completely fearless of her competition.”

Now heading into the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Indoor Championships, Mosley is using the confidence she has gained this season to continue delivering strong performances.

“The past couple races have really made me feel a lot more confident in my ability,” Mosley said. “I just want to go out there and score and try my best to win the events.”

And despite rewriting the history books, Mosley still has one thing on her mind: setting new personal bests and winning championships.

“I don’t really think about it too much,” Mosley said. “I hope to keep breaking my records so I can PR, but I’m not really thinking about breaking records.”