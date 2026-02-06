Girl Next Door Flea’s Betty Boop-themed market will bring glitter and glam for its latest bazaar Saturday.

The Sanctuary on Neil — located at 618 Neil Ave. — will showcase 50+ vendors for this event, titled Betty Boop’s Vintage Bazaar, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a wide variety of activities, including a tooth gem artist, cocktail and pancake bars, flash tattoos, nail art, charm bar, tarot readings, henna and over 100 pieces of vintage clothing and accessories to choose from, according to Girl Next Door Flea’s Instagram.

Amanda Hoehl, host and owner of Girl Next Door Flea, is originally from Long Island, New York, but moved to Columbus six years ago. Two years ago, she started Girl Next Door Flea.

When creating the flea, Hoehl said she was inspired by girlhood to start her own business, determined to shape a community tailored towards young women that was environmentally friendly.

“I wanted to create a space that was by girls, for girls,” Hoehl said. “I’m a millennial and I wanted my themes to be able to reach all generations … I feel nostalgic and want to bring out the girl’s inner child here.”

Hoehl said before she got into vintage, she considered herself to be an “overconsumer,” which pushed her to take a deep dive into sustainability in the fashion world.

“Fast fashion is the reason why I started this whole thing,” Hoehl said. “Sustainability is the most important thing to us. When vendors apply, we ask if their business is sustainable and to keep it affordable, so everyone can experience what we offer.”

At the beginning of her career, Hoehl said she was doing pop-ups at different flea markets all over the Midwest with her best friend, but found that it was very male-dominated. Hoehl said she then set out to cultivate a space that uplifts women.

Themes for past markets, such as Dolly World, Sex and the City and Cupid & Clueless are intended to provide that environment, Hoehl said.

The market aims to be inclusive of all sizes and interests, which Hoehl said is to cater to anyone looking for a space in the market’s community of girlhood.

Andrea Kirkendall, founder and owner of Queen Bee’s Vintage, which offers ‘70s to 2000s vintage pieces, has been with Girl Next Door since its very first event. When she stumbled upon the Instagram post for the event, Kirkendall said she had never seen an all-girls themed event and applied to vend.

“The event was unlike anything I had done before … how all the girls came together, curated for the girls, that’s what made me fall in love with the market,” Kirkendall said. “It’s not just shopping, it’s the experiences with everything offered.”

As the Betty Boop market approaches, Kirkendall says she’s been adding pink and red-themed items to her collection with Valentine’s Day in mind.

Kaylee Salva, founder and owner of Noir Nook Vintage, another experienced vendor at Girl Next Door, described the atmosphere, crediting everyone for how much effort they put into this community.

“It’s really cool to see all the effort everyone puts in,” Salva said. “[It’s] the perfect little weekend thing to do with your friends, you can thrift and get coffee — everything you could want all in one place.”

Avielle Rid, owner of QalbHill, another vintage shop, is a new vendor to Girl Next Door Flea. She said she is grateful and excited for this newfound community.

“I don’t have many friends around me who enjoy thrifting as much as I do, so I am excited to make those connections with the girls on Saturday.”

Tickets for Betty Boop’s Vintage Bazaar can be purchased on Girl Next Door Flea’s website. “Early bird” entry tickets are $10 and general admission tickets from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. are $5. Ohio State students can get 50 percent off all tickets, using the code OSUBETTY.