There’s a relentless Columbus snowstorm and BEVIxPlanett is racing down the street in his BMW 323 CI convertible to meet the girl he wants to hunker down with.

This chilled, cinematic moment is the inspiration behind incoming first-year Connor Wheat’s pop-rap, Drake-inspired single, “Cold Winter,” dropping Friday.

Beginning his music career in middle school — during the COVID-19 pandemic — Wheat has since acquired a record deal with Bentley Records, amassed over 31,000 followers and 245,000 likes on Tiktok and released the viral local hit “High St. (ANTHEM).”

Channeling momentum from his successes, Wheat said with his new release, he will transition to a more narrative, emotionally-charged single built on feelings of longing.

“I start out in my car, driving with the roof down during a snowstorm on the way to meet this girl,” Wheat said. “I want her to stay with me for the rest of the winter — possibly longer. The whole idea is having something so good you don’t want to let it go, and you’re worried to let it go.”

Wheat posted his first music-centered TikTok in early 2022. Since then, his online presence has revolved solely around making music while developing an unmistakable public profile. On Apr. 25, 2025, Wheat released what has become not only a popular Columbus beat, but a social movement focused on community — “High St. (ANTHEM).”

Wheat said the inspiration for the song began after he and his friends visited a local small business, Dreams on High St. He said his experience at the clothing store was very impactful as he connected with owner, Mose Denton III, and recognized a creative opportunity to support him.

“The movement aspect is in support of small businesses because [Denton] is my friend,” Wheat said. “I originally made the song to support him. I just try and put those businesses on the map with the High Street anthem, that’s why I call it a movement, and it’s to bring Columbus together, too.”

In addition to “High St. (ANTHEM),” Wheat released “Lisa” on Jan. 9. This single is written about a girl Wheat said he encounters everyday at Upper Arlington High School, where he is currently a senior. His admiration for Lisa, however, exists only from a distance, as he has never gotten to know her personally.

For this reason, Wheat constructed the catchy lyric, “Lisa, Lisa / I really wanna meet ya / I really wanna make you mine but I know we ain′t got much time.”

“She has this real natural beauty to her,” Wheat said. “She’s very elegant.”

Wheat said he has committed to Ohio State for the upcoming academic year and plans to major in music, continuing the family legacy as a third-generation Buckeye. He said both of his parents attended the university, as well as his grandpa.

“’I’ve grown up a Buckeye [and] I love the Buckeyes,” Wheat said. “There’s no other college I want to go to besides Ohio State. It’s just the pride, the attitude, the whole thing is just so appealing to me.”

Near the beginning of summer, Wheat said he will be releasing his first album, currently sitting at about 10 tracks. While his previous music has been primarily pop-rap, he said this album will lean into a new style, taking inspiration from The Beach Boys — specifically bass guitarist, Brian Wilson.

With this newest album, Wheat said he hopes to push the message that people shouldn’t be afraid to go after something they really want.

“If it does blow up, I think I can really use it as an opportunity to push that you’re not alone,” Wheat said. “You don’t have to be scared of going after something — you only live once, so might as well go for it.”