Students gathered in the Ohio Union for a bipartisan debate on federal budget priorities, hosted by the Undergraduate Student Government on Tuesday.

Held in the Senate Chamber at the Ohio Union, the Buckeye Budget Battle aimed to model civil political discourse during a period of heightened national polarization, according to USG organizers.

The debate originally planned to feature representatives from both the Ohio State College Republicans and College Democrats, but Alex Davis said the College Democrats were unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

In their absence, Davis, a third-year in political science and public policy analysis and a deputy director for USG’s Governmental Relations Committee, spoke to represent Democratic perspectives.

“I helped organize the event, and when we had trouble securing Democratic participants, I stepped in,” Davis said. “I was looking forward to being more involved, civically.”

The debate focused on federal budget topics, including entitlement spending and defense funding. These issues were chosen to encourage meaningful discussion rather than partisan conflict, Davis said.

“This was the first time we’ve done something like this,” Davis said. “We decided to go towards the federal budget because it allows a more civil discussion.”

Hunter Willmitch, a fourth-year in political science and public affairs and the current chairman of Ohio State College Republicans, said the event was designed to demonstrate productive political discussions in a college setting.

“Some political debates, they’re very hostile, where it’s more name calling and just making sure you get a clip highlight,” Willmitch said. “We wanted to be able to show as conservatives that we could come to the table, have civil discussions with fellow liberals in times of high partisanship.”

Both participants emphasized the relevance of the federal budget to college students, noting its impact on financial aid, public services and national defense.

“I think they’re very relevant,” Willmitch said. “Entitlement spending is something that could hit home. A lot of family members could be on it.”

Davis echoed Willmitch’s statement about relevance.

“I think the federal budget is very relevant to any American citizen,” Davis said. “This is what controls stuff as large as the national defense or something as small as a scholarship.”

Davis said they hope to make these types of debates a recurring event, potentially every semester, with participation from both College Democrats and College Republicans in the future. Both parties expressed interest in another debate, they said.

“If we did another debate, I would like to table it to a more controversial event,” Willmitch said. “Something like [Senate Bill 1] since that really hits the student body.”

Davis encouraged students to attend future debates with an open mind.

“Coming to a debate like this where you’ve got organizations with different viewpoints I think helps a lot more if you’re trying to learn something,” Davis said. “When you come to something like this, it helps open up your perspective.”