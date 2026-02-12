With graduation just a few months away, students are gearing up to prepare to enter into the career field. Ohio State hosts career events and provides resources for students to feel more comfortable in finding internships, jobs or simply more work experience.

Here is how to get started and upcoming career fairs.

Getting started:

Events can feel overwhelming and never-ending; even if they are there to support students’ experience entering the job market.

Handshake is where most information is found, including these upcoming career events. The website is Ohio State’s “university-wide position posting system where students have access to search and apply for part-time jobs, internships, co-ops, and full-time career opportunities,” according to the Ohio State Career Center of Excellence within the office of academic affairs.

On Handshake, Ohio State students can sign in with their Ohio State login: name.# and password for access.

Found within the career center of excellence website, students can find additional help with Handshake including information to the student help center, training videos and basic “need-to-knows” to navigate the website.

Upcoming Career Fairs

Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Career Fair

The Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Career Fair, will be held Feb. 18 from 1-4 p.m. at the Ohio Union and will be seeing companies in three industry aspects: food and agricultural sciences, environment and sustainability and construction.

The event will be open to all current Ohio State students and recent graduates. Interested people can register for the event and find more information on Handshake.

Fisher Just in Time Job Fair

The Fisher Just in Time Fair will be held Feb. 26 and it is invitation only, according to the Amazon Web Services “Road to Recruiting” website. Students are encouraged to come prepared with a resume and dress casually.

Engineering Winter Career Fair

Sponsored by the Society of Women Engineers, the Engineering Winter Career fair will be held March 2 at the Ohio Union from 1-5 p.m. All Ohio State engineering students in addition to those who graduated within a year, can attend.

Attendees can register on Handshake and should consider applying for at least “one position of interest posted by an attending employer through Handshake before the event,” according to the website.

The map of the event and additional details can be found here.

2026 Academic Postdoc Hiring Fair

This virtually-held fair connects Ph.D. and Postdoctoral professionals with “academics and organizations across the nation (and potentially internationally)” for multiple postdoc positions.

The Handshake website encourages attendees wanting a postdoctoral position to submit a curriculum vitae, or CV, regardless of where they are in their current program before the deadline on March 3 at 3 a.m.

A CV is a document that is longer than a resume, that can outline a student’s academic achievements, professional experience and skills, awards, honors, research interests, publications, fellowships, speaking engagements and any grants, according to Indeed’s Career Guide.

Attendees can register and find additional information, including attending employers on Handshake.

Engineering Spring Into Your Career Fair

The Engineering Spring Into Your Career Fair, hosted by Engineering Career Services in partnership with the Career Consortium and additional student organizations, will be held March 31 from 2-5 p.m. in the Performance Hall at the Ohio Union.

The event, which is open to all engineering students, will have a maximum of 35 companies attend and will open its registration link on Handshake Feb. 23 for potential attendees.

TechOhio Career Fair

The TechOhio Career Fair will be held April 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Ohio Union. The event is open to all students within the College of Education and Human Ecology and Ohio State alumni with a focus on licensed K-12 teachers and administrators, according to the college’s website.

On Handshake, a full list of attending employers are listed and additional employers and candidates can register.

2026 HireOhio Alumni Multi-University Career Fair

The HireOhio Alumni Career fair, hosted by Ohio State, is being held June 4 at the Ohio Union from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to connect alumni, graduate students and doctoral candidates with employers across multiple industries and levels according to the Hire Talent website.

Registration for participants would also include a complimentary professional profile picture when signing up on Hire Talent.

Participating universities and additional information for the event can be found on the website.