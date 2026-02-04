For the first time in the city’s history, the Olympics are coming to Columbus.

It was announced Tuesday that Scott’s Miracle-Gro Field, home of the Columbus Crew, will host multiple men’s and women’s soccer matches during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Columbus is one of seven U.S. cities selected to host Olympic soccer matches, joining New York, Nashville, St. Louis, San Jose, San Diego and Los Angeles.

“We’re honored to host matches for the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments in Columbus, which will be another massive moment for soccer in our city and country,” Crew President of Business Operations Mary Shepro said in a release. “The Crew are passionate about advancing our sport, both for men’s and women’s competition, and elevating Columbus locally and around the world while creating opportunities for visitors to experience our great region.”

Specific matchups, dates, times and the total number of matches to be played in Columbus have not yet been announced. Those details are expected to be finalized in the coming months, with tickets scheduled to go on sale in April.

While scheduling details remain unclear, Olympic soccer will begin on the East Coast before moving west as the tournament progresses, meaning Columbus is expected to host matches in the early stages of the competition.

According to LA28 organizers, Columbus was selected following a nationwide review process conducted in partnership with Soccer United Marketing, the commercial arm of Major League Soccer. Officials evaluated stadium infrastructure, field quality and each city’s ability to host international competition at an Olympic level.

Columbus has previously hosted major international soccer events. Scott’s Miracle-Gro Field has staged three United States national team matches, most recently a men’s international friendly against Japan on Sept. 9, 2025.

Opened in 2021, the stadium seats 20,371 fans, making it the third-largest soccer-specific venue selected for the Olympic tournament. Only the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego have larger capacities. The Rose Bowl will host the Olympic gold medal matches on July 28 and 29, 2028.

Fans interested in attending Olympic soccer matches in Columbus must register through the LA28 ticket lottery.