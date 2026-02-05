Ten months after being fired from Ohio State’s football staff, Joe Lyberger has filed a lawsuit against the university.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, alleges Ohio State’s disciplinary process unfairly discriminated against Lyberger during an investigation that led to him being fired from the Buckeyes’ staff.

Lyberger, who served four seasons on Ohio State’s staff as a defensive quality control coach from 2021-25, was fired on April 23, 2025 after the university determined he violated its policy prohibiting nondiscrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the lawsuit filed by Lyberger states that the investigation used gender stereotypes and false allegations when determining that Lyberger violated the university policy for sexual harrassment and stalking a female staff member.

On Dec. 27, 2024, Lyberger was placed on paid administrative per prior Lantern reporting while the university conducted an investigation over complaints made against Lyberger’s actions.

During Lyberger’s time on leave, he was unable to report to Ohio State’s facilities.

After the investigation was conducted by the Office of Institutional Equity, which is now the Office of Civil Rights Compliance, Lyberger was ultimately fired in April 2025.

The termination ruled he would be ineligible to be rehired by Ohio State in the future.

In the lawsuit, Lyberger is looking for compensatory damages and relief, including reinstatement or front pay.