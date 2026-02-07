Former Ohio State and NFL linebacker Darron Lee was arrested in Tennessee and charged with first-degree murder Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a CPR in progress to a home in Ooltewah when they located a woman inside the residence and began life-saving measures, according to the sheriff’s department. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified Lee, 31, as the victim’s boyfriend and said he was taken into custody. Preliminary findings indicate the woman’s death was the result of a homicide. Her identity has not been released.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Lee was also charged with tampering with evidence. Officials said additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues. No further details about the incident were released.

Lee is being held at the Hamilton County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 11, according to inmate records.

In 2023, the former Ohio State linebacker was arrested in Dublin, Ohio following a domestic violence investigation. That case was later resolved through a plea agreement in Franklin County Municipal Court in February of 2025, allowing Lee to avoid a felony record or domestic violence conviction. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of possessing a counterfeit controlled substance and attempted assault and was accepted into a drug court program. He was sentenced to one day in jail and probation, according to court records.

Lee was a standout at Ohio State and a key member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 national championship defense. A New Albany, Ohio native, he was named defensive MVP of the 2015 Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

The New York Jets selected Lee with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Jets before being released in 2019. Lee later spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during their 2019 Super Bowl LIV championship season, and appeared in two games for the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared as updates come.