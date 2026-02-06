A dozen current and former Buckeyes will showcase their skills at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy as members of five women’s ice hockey teams.

Ohio State’s seven alumnae playing in the Winter Olympics this year are Cayla Barnes, Hannah Bilka, Sophie Jaques, Jenn Gardiner, Emma Maltais, Natalie Spooner and Andrea Braendli.

Five current Buckeyes will go from teammates to competitors as they represent their home countries.

Junior forward Joy Dunne is representing the United States and is the youngest player on the team at age 20.

“I like being the youngest,” she said. “I’m very much wanting to be receptive to the older girls.”

Sophomore defender Mira Jungåker, freshman defender Jenna Raunio and freshman forward Hilda Svensson are representing Sweden, while freshman forward Sanni Vanhanen is representing Finland.

Vanhanen is the only returning Olympian. In 2022, she earned a bronze medal with Finland.

Dunne said it will not be strange for her and her teammates to play on opposing teams because they are used to battling in practice.

“We’re excited to hopefully go up against each other like that,” Dunne said.

“It’s going to be tough to choose who I’m cheering for,” said head coach Nadine Muzerall. “You just want the girls to do well that you’ve coached and then, whoever wins, so be it.”

In her 10 seasons with the Buckeyes, Muzerall has coached 11 out of the 12 women headed to this year’s Olympics.

“I think just that speaks volumes of what she’s created in this program,” Dunne said.

Olympic play means Ohio State will play eight regular-season games without five key players, including two against No. 1 Wisconsin.

Two of only three Ohio State losses this season have been to the Badgers, who will have five players participating in the Olympics.

Despite the loss, Muzerall has confidence that her team will adapt.

“It is what it is,” she said. “I told them it’s like Covid all over again. Every day is going to be different, and we’ve learned to rally through that, we’ll figure this out as well.”

Dunne believes the intensity and support of the Ohio State women’s ice hockey program have prepared her skaters well for this opportunity.

“It’s on the biggest stage, the Olympics, but it’s also the sport we love and it’s so fun,” said Dunne. “I play my best hockey when it’s fun, and this is as fun as it’s probably going to get, so might as well enjoy every moment.”