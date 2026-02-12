For those considering graduate school, the application process can seem overwhelming. What should be included in a statement of purpose? What programs should be explored? Who should write letters of recommendation?

While it’s stressful, preparation, a timeline and informational materials can create a smooth process. Here are some pointers and advice from an advisor, Nick Breckenridge, the graduate program director for mechanical, aerospace and nuclear engineering, and a graduate student, Olivia Lane, a first-year in the Master’s of City and Regional Planning Program.

Breckenridge has worked on both the admissions and advisor side of graduate school applications.

In comparison to undergraduate applications, which are reviewed by admissions staff, graduate applications are handled differently, Breckenridge said.

“Typically, applications at a graduate level are viewed by faculty members. We see a statement of purpose, we see resumes, so we see every student that comes through the pipeline,” Breckenridge said. “But ultimately, when it comes to the graduate level, faculty are making those decisions.”

Because faculty are evaluating the applications, Breckenridge said it’s important for students to capture each element needed to showcase their personality, while describing their interest for the chosen program in a statement of purpose.

“One of the funniest things a faculty member told me when I started in our department was when writing your statement of purpose, he said, ‘I don’t want to hear that a student thirsts to drink from the fountain of knowledge,’” Breckenridge said. “You don’t want this ambiguous, broad knowledge. You want to be focused and explain why you’re in that field.”

Lane said she included a personal experience to create a more authentic statement to her application.

“For me, it was seeing how my aunt’s quality of life changed after this infrastructure project occurred,” Lane said. “She was now able to transport herself places, because she’s in a wheelchair, and was in an area that wasn’t previously accessible, and all of a sudden, this woman that I have known all my life was talking about these friends she hung out with because she was able to go to community events.”

Another essential part of the application is letters of recommendation. Getting a letter, or two, from people students have a relationship with is more beneficial than a professor a student had once during their first year, Breckenridge said.

“You want someone who is familiar with your work, your background and your experience. If you’ve been on anything where you really engage faculty outside of the normal class umbrella is great,” Breckenridge said. “That’s perfectly fine because you get that skill, but any additional interactions with faculty are key for grad school because they talk about that.”

From the student perspective, a strong letter is helpful in collecting consistent materials, not just making the application look better, Lane said.

“You’re probably going to use the same letter of rec to apply to multiple schools,” Lane said. “You have to really communicate with these people and tell them, here’s the school I’m applying to. They’re probably going to want a draft of your personal statement as well, so they can kind of craft their letter towards what is helpful for the program that you’re applying to.”

Grad school applications are on a different schedule to other programs, so the timelines can seem aggressive.

“Starting early is the biggest piece of advice,” Lane said. “Especially when it comes to school deadlines, you’re going to get the most consideration for scholarships or fellowships by applying for the earliest deadline.”

Once the application is submitted, it becomes a waiting game.

“Don’t get discouraged if faculty aren’t replying initially, especially when applications are due in November and December,” Breckenridge said. “Decisions, in a lot of cases, won’t happen until late February, March or even April.”

However, students are welcome to reach out and contact the faculty members or program offices to touch base on their applications.

“Don’t feel afraid to reach out and communicate with people from the school. It gets your name on their radar a little bit. It shows that you’re actually interested, and interested early on, especially if you reach out personally,” Lane said. “It’s really helpful, because sometimes they’ll even put you in contact with a current grad student.”

Most importantly, it’s vital to keep mental and physical health in check, especially because of how much work can go into one application.

“Doing work with other people, whether or not they’re applying to grad school, really helps,” Lane said. “Just having that kind of support network for you, whoever that is, is able to help you through that process.”