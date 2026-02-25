As Ohio State’s regular season winds down, each result carries increasing weight for the Buckeyes’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

With four games remaining and multiple starters’ statuses in question, Ohio State is balancing its push to build a NCAA tournament resume with the challenge of staying competitive through injuries—making preparation and execution the team’s primary focus as March approaches.

In Sunday’s 66-60 loss to No. 13 Michigan State, Ohio State was without three players who have started a game this season: John Mobley Jr., who has missed three straight games with a finger injury; Brandon Noel, who has been out since Jan. 5 with a foot injury; and Devin Royal, who missed Sunday’s game with an illness.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup with Iowa, head coach Jake Diebler’s message is for the team to focus on what’s within its control.

“We control what we can control,” Diebler said. “And right now that’s how we prepare for Iowa and ultimately, how we play against Iowa.”

The Buckeyes are currently 0-9 against Quadrant 1 opponents but can pick up their first with a win in Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Iowa.

Regardless of Wednesday’s outcome against the Hawkeyes, Ohio State could still add Quadrant 1 wins to its resume based on where opponents finish in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings.

The Buckeyes have a home win over Wisconsin, ranked No. 32 in the NET, and a road victory over Northwestern, ranked No. 79. If the Badgers move inside the top 30 or the Wildcats move inside the top 75 by the end of the season, those wins could shift to Quadrant 1.

“I know that there’s a reality that in a week, we could have two quad one wins regardless,” Diebler said. “That’s kind of the way the NET works, things fluctuate.”

Although the Buckeyes’ postseason outlook could change based on external factors, Ohio State’s main focus remains its upcoming opponent.

“Right now, it is all hands on deck that are available for Iowa,” Diebler said.

With players out, the Buckeyes have embraced a next-man-up mentality, which has helped them avoid dropping back-to-back games this season.

“[Monday] we watched film on the things we didn’t do well enough against Michigan State, because there were some things that we can control, that we can do better, regardless of who’s playing,” Diebler said.

Diebler said the status of Mobley Jr., who was ruled out indefinitely on Feb. 14, has been improving.

“It’s a day-to-day thing for him, but there’s been progress and he is working so hard to get back as quickly as he can,” Diebler said.

For Noel, who has missed 13 straight games, Diebler is hopeful the fifth-year senior will return this season.

“The end of this week should give us a good indication of where we’re at, and maybe we can start to predict when that return happens,” Diebler said. “As far as I’m being told from our team, he’s progressing well and hitting markers along the way, that there haven’t been any setbacks.”

With four regular-season games remaining, and Ohio State’s roster gradually getting healthier, Diebler said he is confident in the team’s outlook as the postseason nears.

“I’m hopeful [and] prayerful that we’re going to turn the corner on some of this stuff here really, really soon,” Diebler said. “And if we do that, we get everybody available and kind of moving in the same direction, watch out.”