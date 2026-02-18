Whether it’s catching another minute of sleep, grabbing food to eat while walking to class or a last-minute study session before a major exam, college students are always on the go.

To help students relax, the Morning Connection drop-in experience is a weekly morning gathering for students to slow down before starting their day.

From 9:30-11 a.m. on Feb. 19, March 5 and March 26 in the Buckeye Commons of the Ohio Union, students can meet and connect with other students, have coffee and tea or take a moment for themselves before the day begins, according to the Office of Student Life’s website.

“In my experience, connection is the number one thing that I see is helpful to students when they’re stressed,” said Harry Warner, associate director for outreach at Counseling and Consultation Service at Ohio State.

Warner said he has played a key role in developing Ohio State’s new Morning Connection, creating a casual and community-oriented gathering.

When Warner looks around the union, he said he typically sees many students on their devices with their headphones on. Warner said he hopes students start the day with connection instead.

During the 90 minutes, students can expect coffee, tea and pastries. Prompts are provided for students to reflect on their daily goals, or focus on meeting new people also attending, Warner said.

The Morning Connection does not have an agenda, as the counseling service is trying to build a flexible place for students to meet a variety of needs, whether it is breakfast, meeting a new person or having some slow moments within their day.

According to the website, Morning Connection supports wellbeing by helping to build genuine community and supporting mental and emotional health. It also strengthens self care and personal growth encouraging students to start the day off on a positive note.

The website said that sessions are supported by staff from Buckeye Commons and the counseling service, who are there to help students talk through challenges, celebrate personal and academic progress, learn about campus resources and more.

“It’s a way to have a morning check-in that promotes wellness,” Warner said. “From our position, Counseling and Consultation Service, we think about connection and relationships contributing to overall wellbeing.”

Along with promoting relationships, Warner said that doing something in the morning with other students can set the tone for the day and set students up well by supporting concentration and academic performance.

Although there are currently three more planned days for Morning Connection, Warner said that they are gathering student feedback, looking at attendance and deciding whether or not this is something that students want.

He hopes the weekly events are successful to be able to continue them.

“Morning Connection isn’t about having everything figured out. It’s about being present, seen and supported – exactly as you are,” the website said.