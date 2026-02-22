After five years of construction and nearly $2 billion, the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s new hospital tower began accepting patients on Sunday.

The university announced the opening with a press release, though the hospital hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in January to signify the beginning of the transition to the new tower. The project had a budget of $1.9 billion and has made upgrades to the medical center’s technologies, operating rooms and maternity-specific rooms.

After 10 years of planning and the construction work, the new facility has 26 stories and 820 beds in private rooms for patients, almost doubling the 440 beds across Rhodes Hall and Doan Hall, according to the university planning website.

The Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute will also gain 148 beds for patients. The James is the 3rd largest cancer hospital in the nation, with the new expansion only adding to that growth.

Three floors will be dedicated to maternity care, according to the Ohio State maternity care website. Additionally, the neonatal care wing will have 51 neonatal intensive care bassinets, per the planning website.

“Medicine today and in the future is about teamwork and collaboration, and our hospital design reinforces our efforts to coalesce as a team around patients and their loved ones, prioritizing their needs and optimizing their health care journey,” said Dr. John J. Warner, the CEO of the medical center and executive vice president at Ohio State.

As for the impact on campus, the building will add new accolades to Ohio State and its facilities.

“When this gets into full operation, the James will become the second largest cancer hospital in the country,” said President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. in an interview with WOSU on Feb. 12. “It’s the largest structure that we have put together in our university’s history, and it’s the largest hospital structure being erected in the United States this year.”

Overall, the new hospital tower will provide innovative care techniques, support for patients and further develop the long-term goals of Ohio State’s medical programs, Warner said.

“University Hospital is a place where innovation and transformation will enable caregivers, researchers and educators to drive high-impact discoveries that translate to improvements in patient care, while also providing outstanding clinical education to the next generation of health care professionals,” Warner said.