Ohio State artistic swimming paired emotion with execution Friday, sweeping Michigan at the annual Jessica C. Beck Memorial meet while honoring four seniors at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

The Buckeyes took first place across multiple events in the Feb. 7 meet, highlighted by a one-two finish in the team routine and individual wins in solo, duet and trio competition. The meet also served as Senior Day for Charlotte Gray, Lilly Ortiz, Ruby Remati and Emma Spott, who were recognized prior to competition.

The event, held in memory of former Ohio State artistic swimmer Jessica C. Beck, combined competition with tradition, a balance head coach Holly Vargo-Brown said her team handled with poise.

“One of the most selfless, team-first classes I’ve ever coached,” Vargo-Brown said of the seniors.

Despite the emotional start, Ohio State settled in quickly. Both Buckeye team routines finished ahead of Michigan, setting the tone for the afternoon and energizing the home crowd.

Remati led the individual performances, winning the solo event against a Michigan competitor. She also teamed with Keana Hunter to place first in the duet, continuing their strong early-season form. In the trio event, Scarlett Finn, Viola Li and Spott claimed the top spot.

Vargo-Brown acknowledged the challenge of transitioning from Senior Day ceremonies directly into competition, particularly in a sport defined by precision and synchronization.

“It’s not easy to go from that emotional moment straight into competition, but they handled it really well,” Vargo-Brown said.

Ohio State closed the meet with a veteran-heavy lineup in the team routine, securing a one-two finish and punctuating the sweep.

As the seniors enter the final stretch of their collegiate careers, Vargo-Brown said she hopes the significance of days like this stays with them.

“It’s a place that stays with you long after you leave,” she said.

Ohio State will travel to Virginia next for a Feb. 13 meet as the Buckeyes continue their season.