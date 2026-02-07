In Ohio State’s 74-62 Jan. 23 loss to Michigan in the Crisler Center, the Buckeyes’ reserves were outscored 23-4 by the Wolverines.

It was a familiar issue.

Through Ohio State’s first eight Big Ten games, its bench was outscored 117-55, including a scoreless effort in a 72-69 loss to Nebraska on Jan. 5.

But with a rematch against No. 2 Michigan looming Sunday, head coach Jake Diebler believes the Buckeyes’ reserves have turned a corner.

“When you look at where our bench production has been since that game, it’s improved, and it hasn’t just been one guy, it’s been multiple guys in different moments,” Diebler said.

After losing to the Wolverines, Ohio State’s bench has scored more than 10 points in each of its last three games, with different Buckeyes scoring off the bench during the stretch.

Guard Taison Chatman’s emergence has led the way for the unit’s recent surge.

“We’ve been giving different guys an opportunity to step up and provide some production for us off the bench and [Chatman] has really seized that as of late,” Diebler said.

Chatman scored just 27 total points over Ohio State’s first 19 games. Over the last three, however, he is averaging 11.6 points per game, highlighted by a career-high 14-point performance against Wisconsin on Jan. 31. He has shot 12-of-18 from the field during the stretch, including 7-of-10 from beyond the arc.

“There’s no question that the consistency that [Chatman] has played with has really helped us,” Diebler said.

In the frontcourt, Ivan Njegovan has also provided a boost. With starting center Christoph Tilly sidelined due to injury in Ohio State’s Jan. 26 win over Penn State, Njegovan made the first start of his career, finishing with eight points and two blocks.

Over the past three games, the 7-foot-1 center has averaged four points, 3.7 rebounds and one block per contest.

“[Njegovan] has come in and given us some really good minutes and has rebounded well,” Diebler said.

Despite the recent progress, Diebler said the bench still has room to grow.

“We’re still looking for those guys to all have a good game on the same day,” Diebler said.

With an opportunity for Ohio State to pick up a signature win on Sunday against the second-ranked Wolverines, Diebler has belief that his bench will step up.

“[I’ve] got great confidence in everybody who’s going to check into the game tomorrow,” Diebler said.