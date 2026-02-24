Those interested in artificial intelligence can learn how it is currently being used in research and teaching at Ohio State by attending a conference March 3–4 at the Blackwell Inn and Pfahl Conference Center.

This event is hosted by the university’s Translational Data Analytics Institute and Ohio State’s newly launched AI(X) Hub, organized by Tanya Berger-Wolf and Ness Shroff, computer science professors. Berger-Wolf is also the director of the Translational Data Analytics Institute and Shroff is an eminent scholar.

“The summit aims to . . . [create] a unified forum where AI researchers, domain experts and students from across Ohio State can connect around shared challenges and opportunities,” Shroff said in an email.

Shroff said that the event is intended to bring researchers together and showcase the university’s AI work to a broader audience, including Ohio State students, creating opportunities for collaboration.

The Research Summit will feature four different tracks over two days:

AI and Health

AI and Data Science Foundations

Responsible and Secure AI

AI for Dynamical Systems and Controls

Each of the four sessions will include presentations from Ohio State faculty and external experts in the field.

Thomas Hund, a member of the organizing committee for the AI and Health track, said the conference is meant to expose students to emerging research and opportunities in the field.

“You guys are witnessing history,” Hund said.

Provost Ravi Bellamkonda outlined in September 2025, a university-wide AI initiative focused on education, research and computing infrastructure. This event is intended to further describe that initiative.

Hund said he encouraged students to participate in tracks that matter to them.

“Students who attend sessions that spark their interest and then [can] follow up with faculty whose work resonates with them, as a way to learn more and potentially gain hands-on experience in the AI space,” Hund said.

Students and faculty can register to attend the summit on the Translational Data Analytics Institute page on the Ohio State website.