Newly released federal documents show that an Ohio State OB-GYN received thousands of dollars in payments from Jeffrey Epstein and his associates dating back to 2001.

Dr. Mark Landon, who practices Maternal Fetal Medicine at the Wexner Medical Center and is the Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the college of medicine, is named in several of the millions of files recently released by the Department of Justice pertaining to the Epstein case.

First named in a FedEx invoice from July 2001, the files show an overnight envelope sent to Landon from Darren Indyke, a New York attorney who worked for Epstein.

Landon’s name appears in over a dozen similar invoices dating to 2004, with senders listed as Epstein, Indyke and Lauren Kwintner – another legal advisor to Epstein.

The contents of the packages are not known based on the contents of the invoices. An email exchange between Indyke and Epstein dated Jan. 4, 2006 details that “Landon’s agreement requires quarterly payments of $30k to be made to Landon on the 15th of January, April, July and October.”

In another email exchange, Epstein replies “75 per year” to an Indyke email asking “Are we still paying Mark Landon?” It is unclear exactly what “75 per year” means.

Landon said in a statement with a Wexner Medical Center spokesperson, “I did not provide any clinical care for Jeffrey Epstein or any of his victims. I was a paid consultant for the New York Strategy Group regarding potential biotech investments from 2001 to 2005. I had no knowledge of any criminal activities; I find them reprehensible and I feel terrible for Epstein’s victims.”

The email between Epstein and Indyke was sent after Landon said he was a paid consultant.

Landon’s name also appears on an April 11, 2005 memo left for Epstein that refers to the payments as well, stating; “Dr. Landon’s $25k quarterly payment is due, please approve.”

The same memo also makes reference to Les and Abigail Wexner; “FYI: on the Dr. Landon quarterly payments, we (NYSG) billed LHW/Abigail In advance as we have in prior years.”

Epstein was Wexner’s financial advisor and their connection is documented to have spanned from the 1980s to at least June 2008, according to prior Lantern reporting.

A spokesperson for the Wexner’s stated that “Dr. Landon provided consulting services through the Wexners’ financial advisor for a period of time regarding investments in biotechnology companies.”

Statements from Dr. Landon and the spokesperson for the Wexners were originally given to and reported by The Columbus Dispatch. A spokesperson from the Wexner Medical center declined to comment further.