Ohio State has had the largest number of Fulbright U.S. Scholars for the second consecutive year.

Fulbright scholars is an international academic exchange program for university faculty, administrators and researchers to travel to other countries to work in their respective fields.

From Ohio State, 12 scholars and 11 students were chosen. The students fall under the U.S. Fulbright Students program, which allows undergraduate seniors, graduate students and young professionals to participate, according to its website.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of State announced Ohio State is one of seven universities nationwide to earn Top Producing status for both the student and scholar programs, according to an Ohio State News release.

“This year’s Fulbright outcomes position Ohio State to strengthen and expand its global engagement,” said Joanna Kukielka-Blaser in the press release. She is the director of Fulbright Scholar and Fulbright-Hays Programs in the Office of International Affairs.

Kukielka-Blaser said Fulbright placements often come from long-standing academic relationships, and this program deepens those ties.

Ola Ahlqvist, associate vice provost of academic enrichment, said in the release the Fulbright scholars and students represent Ohio State’s education.

“Our Fulbright recipients and applicants showcase the incredible level of academic excellence found across Ohio State’s student body,” Ahlqvist said.

Among the 12 Fulbright scholars, four came from the College of Arts and Sciences; two each from the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and the College of Education and Human Ecology; and one each from Engineering, Law, Public Health and Nursing.

The 11 Fulbright students had five awardees from Arts and Sciences, two from Public Health, two from Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and one each from Education and Human Ecology and Social Work, Kukielka-Blaser shared.

According to its website, the Fulbright Program is the U.S. Department of State’s flagship international academic exchange initiative to create mutual understanding and foster peaceful relations between the United States and other countries. Operating in over 160 countries, the program awards roughly 9,000 grants each year to students, scholars, teachers and professionals.

Fulbright alumni includes 63 Nobel Peace winners and 93 Pulitzer Prize laureates, according to the website.

The Office of International Affairs hosts Fulbright Week, held March 23–27, which offers information sessions and discussions featuring past awardees to help the campus community learn about the programs, according to its website.

“Ohio State interprets its recognition as a Top Producing Institution for U.S. Fulbright Students and Scholars as a powerful affirmation of its academic excellence, global engagement strategy, and commitment to fostering internationally minded scholars,” Kukielka-Blaser said.