Ohio State entered Sunday’s matchup against No. 2 Michigan in search of a signature win.

Instead, the Buckeyes suffered a 21-point loss, their seventh quadrant-one defeat of the season.

With the regular season entering its final three weeks, head coach Jake Diebler and Ohio State are now focused on responding and strengthening its NCAA Tournament resume in hopes of returning to March Madness for the first time since 2022.

Diebler said the team’s attention shifted quickly following the loss.

“What’s done is done,” Diebler said. “Our focus is on today.”

Ohio State has consistently responded after setbacks this season, winning all seven games following a loss. That resilience will be tested again down the stretch, as the Buckeyes face a demanding closing regular season schedule.

In its final eight games, Ohio State will play three ranked opponents and seven teams currently projected in ESPN’s Men’s Bracketology, leaving little margin for error, but plenty of opportunity to pick up needed resume-building wins.

“Every game is a great opportunity for us,” Diebler said.

That stretch begins Wednesday night when Ohio State hosts USC at the Schottenstein Center. Both teams enter the matchup 7-6 in Big Ten play, fighting for position in the conference standings and the NCAA Tournament picture, with the Buckeyes currently projected as the first team out.

With just three days between Sunday’s loss to Michigan and Wednesday’s game, Diebler said the quick turnaround can help the Buckeyes refocus.

“One of the great things about this tight stretch we’re in right now is you get a chance to come back and play in a quick turnaround,” Diebler said. “Our guys are excited about that.”

According to Diebler, the Buckeyes’ 110th-ranked rebounding margin will need to improve if Ohio State wants to extend its season beyond the Big Ten tournament. In the loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes were outrebounded 43-31 and allowed 11 second-chance points.

Ohio State also committed 12 turnovers, which led to 20 points for the Wolverines.

“Those are two areas that we have to fight to be better every single day,” Diebler said. “We know those are areas that have the potential to hurt us.”

Playing with consistency for the entire game remains another emphasis.

Ohio State has led in the second half this season against ranked opponents, Michigan on Jan. 23, Nebraska on Jan. 5 and North Carolina on Dec. 20, but ultimately went on to lose all three.

“I like our approach and mentality, we just have to play at the level we’re capable of longer, especially against high level teams,” Diebler said.

Although the Buckeyes are the only team in the Big Ten with a winning record without a quadrant-one victory, Diebler is confident in the team’s ability with the postseason nearing.

“I believe we’re positioned to play our best basketball here down the stretch,” Diebler said. “It’s hard to do against the level of opponents on our schedule, but we have a good team, we’ve got guys who work really hard and are motivated to win.”