An unbeaten start has built momentum for Ohio State men’s lacrosse, but the real measuring stick arrives this week.

The Buckeyes, 5-0, travel east for a pair of ranked matchups, opening with No. 3 Georgetown on Saturday before returning home to host No. 8 Notre Dame on March 7. Staying calm under pressure and focusing one battle at a time will be Ohio State’s mantra. Head coach Nick Myers said the Buckeyes understand the magnitude of the stretch, and the level of execution it demands.

“You don’t get many weeks like this in college lacrosse,” Myers said. “Georgetown and Notre Dame are two of the most complete teams in the country.”

Sophomore midfielder Liam White said the Buckeyes have focused on handling pressure and staying poised in transition.

“Both teams are going to push you, physically, athletically and mentally,” he said. “For us, it’s about trusting our systems and not getting sped up. When we play with confidence and move the ball, we can compete with anybody.”

The Buckeyes lead the BigTen in faceoff wins with .667 and junior midfielder Jack Oldman at the helm for the Buckeyes. Against the Hoyas, Oldman will compete with among the nation’s best faceoff specialists.Myers said the Buckeyes see the week as an opportunity to prove they can win “hidden‑possession” battles.

“The margins are thin in games like these,” Myers said. “If we can win 50‑50 balls, stay disciplined in the ride and limit second‑chance opportunities, we give ourselves a real chance.”

