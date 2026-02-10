A nine percent increase in 2024 helped propel Ohio State to ranking 12th in the nation in total research funding, and sixth for industrial research.

Ohio State recorded nearly $1.6 billion in research funding for the 2024 fiscal year, a university record, according to the National Science Foundation annual data.

“I’m incredibly proud of our researchers, whose creativity and commitment continue to elevate this university’s reputation as a powerhouse for innovation and impact,” John Horack, vice president for research, said an Ohio State press release.

Ohio State is ranked sixth among other schools who receive research funding from industry and private companies. Its continuous partnerships with global corporations and organizations like Honda and Amgen, a global biotechnology company, add to growth in the research area, the press release said.

Ohio State and Honda have been working together for 25 years, raising $130 million in philanthropy research, creating opportunities in research projects, internships and other opportunities.

“This unique relationship enables us not only to conduct groundbreaking research every day, but to use our combined expertise to explore new and innovative opportunities,” Bob Nelson, American Honda executive vice president, said in the release. “This collaboration provides benefits both to Honda and Ohio State every single day, and that is a testament to the value of this partnership.”

Amgen develops medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis and other “rare diseases,” according to its website.

“By working directly with Ohio State students, we are helping develop the next generation of talent while demonstrating how applied learning can translate directly from the classroom to impactful outcomes in industry,” Sandra Rodriguez-Toledo, Amgen’s vice president of site operations, said in the press release.

“Our growing research enterprise drives groundbreaking medical treatments, improved technology for Ohio farmers and manufacturers, safer communities and more effective schools,” President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. said in the release.