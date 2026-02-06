Eight more plaintiffs have reached a settlement with Ohio State in a class-action lawsuit on the university’s handling of the sex abuse perpetrated by Dr. Richard Strauss.

In a Thursday press release, Ohio State said the eight survivors will each receive $100,000 in return for dismissing their claims against the university. The survivors are not prohibited from publicly talking about Strauss’ abuse.

“Ohio State has now reached settlement agreements with more than half of all plaintiffs, 304 survivors, for more than $60 million,” the release said.

Strauss was an athletic team doctor for several men’s sports and a physician at the Student Health Center from 1978-98, per prior Lantern reporting. Throughout his tenure, Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male student-patients, with university officials aware of the abuse as early as 1979.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

Since 2018, more than 500 survivors filed lawsuits against Ohio State for its lack of response to Strauss’ sexual abuse.

Ohio State has had earlier settlement agreements, two in 2020 and three in 2022. All former students who filed lawsuits were previously offered substantial settlements as part of earlier agreements through court-administered mediation, the release said.

Steve Snyder-Hill, a lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, who is not one of the eight that settled, said in an email he understands why others did.

“After eight years of trauma inflicted by this university on the remaining survivors, I do not fault anyone who is exhausted and chose to walk away. I did not,” Snyder-Hill said.

He said his goal is to hold the university accountable to make meaningful change.

“Its conduct makes one thing unmistakably clear: Ohio State does not care about its reputation, and it does not care about the harm it caused survivors. It cares about money,” Snyder-Hill said.

In response, Ben Johnson, a university spokesperson, said in an email that Ohio State led the effort to investigate and expose Strauss’ abuse.

“Since 2018, Ohio State has sincerely and persistently tried to reconcile with survivors through monetary settlements, medical and clinical support, and other means,” Johnson said.

Since 2019, Ohio State has covered the cost of and reimbursed professionally certified counseling services and other media treatment for survivors and their families, the release said.

Snyder-Hill said 230 survivors are still in litigation with Ohio State. Johnson said more than half of the original plaintiffs have settled but did not confirm the exact number.

Per prior Lantern reporting, the average settlement is around $252,000 per person, a fraction of what other universities have paid to settle similar high-profile sex abuse cases. This does not account for this most recent batch of settlements.

The press release said Ohio State prioritizes the safety and well-being of every person on campus.

“The university has taken numerous steps over the last 25 years to implement and enhance policies that protect students, faculty, staff and visitors,” the release said.