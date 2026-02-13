An Ohio State student has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, as well as a charge related to providing the victim with marijuana.

Anthony Bokar, a third-year in Integrated Social Studies Education, is accused of purchasing and delivering marijanua to a 13-year-old girl in October and having unlawful sex with her in November, according to court records. Bokar, 21, was working at the high school as a student teacher, according to his Linkedin profile, which also lists him as a resident advisor on campus.

Court records show that Bokar was charged with one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence.

Court records state that Bokar requested the victim erase all contact between them, including text messages, photos and videos.

Bokar was arraigned Thursday and his bail was set at $500,000, according to court records.

“These allegations are extremely concerning,” Ben Johnson, university spokesperson, said in a statement Bokar has been placed on interim suspension and is not allowed on campus or to participate in university engagements, including student teaching assignments.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our campus community, and we will assist law enforcement in any way needed,” Johnson said. “We are unable to comment further given the ongoing investigation.”

Neither Bokar nor his attorney could be reached for comment in time of publication.

Bokar’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as the case progresses.