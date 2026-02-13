Lovers of all things vintage are in luck this weekend.

Ohio Vintage Fest will be in Columbus Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. in the Lausche Building at the Ohio Expo Center and Fairgrounds. With $5 general entry and $10 presale early bird tickets, shoppers will have access to over 60 vendors in the vintage scene.

Sam Brann, Kent State graduate and owner of Ohio Vintage Fest and Lost Clothing, began his business of vintage pop-ups for his capstone project in college and has continued since.

“I was an entrepreneurship major and for the class, we had to start a business and just run it and see where it goes,” Brann said. “I already had an established business with me selling stuff, but my professor, she wanted me to do more.”

Brann said he saw what this type of event could do for Columbus and others around Ohio.

“I was like, ‘Something like this could work really, really well in Ohio,’” Brann said. “There’s lots of big cities and lots of people around that are into this type of stuff, so let’s just try it and figure it out, and that’s how the event came about.”

Brann said his concept of pop-up events has inspired others in the vintage market scene.

“Since I had my first one in 2021, there’s been a million different vintage markets pop[ping] up by a million different people, but none of them will ever be the original,” Brann said.

Colin Jones, a first-year in business and owner of Juvenile VTG, started his business at 14-years-old and is a returning vendor for the Ohio Vintage Fest. Jones said the opportunity to came about after he applied online to an event and was accepted as a vendor.

“At the time, I was just doing Depop, which is an online selling platform similar to eBay, but it did sound very interesting,” Jones said. “If it brings a lot of people out, that’s a lot more customers and a lot more people that could be seeing my product.”

Jones said he has been at almost every Ohio Vintage Fest event since.

“I always make sure to keep the Ohio Vintage Fest events in my catalog just because no matter what city it goes to, it always brings out a good experience in the whole state, especially this Columbus one,” Jones said.

Jones said the market offers a variety of vintage items to choose from as the event is meant to provide attendees with a bit of everything.

“When you’re coming to this event, you’re going to find everything you could possibly need,” Jones said. “You could build your whole wardrobe at this event.”

Jones said he acknowledges the fast fashion crisis society is in and said he takes time to locally source all pieces in order to minimize the waste of quality clothing.

“Trying to save these vintage clothes from the ‘90s and 2000s and bring them back to life is really important because it stops it from landing in a landfill, and it creates a new experience for each different person to be able to wear something cool,” Jones said.

Jones said he’s looking forward to the Columbus market, specifically because of the shared love for Ohio State and the items available to purchase.

“I love this one because it brings out the most people and everyone loves the Buckeyes here, so it’s easy for me to bring a curation of Buckeye stuff,” Jones said. “I know customers really like that stuff.”

Jones said he is well prepared for the Ohio State fanbase and plans to bring a variety of vintage options, as he knows many are at the market for those kinds of pieces.

“I try to bring a good amount, at least 100 pieces of vintage Ohio State clothing from the ‘90s and 2000s, and that’s gonna be a big thing people see at this show,” Jones said.

Brann said he looks forward to seeing shoppers come out and enjoy the vintage curations the vendors have to offer.

For more information on the event, including featured vendors, visit Ohio Vintage Fest’s Instagram.