One person is in critical condition and three people were detained following a shooting Sunday night.

Around 6 p.m. at 10th Avenue and High Street, a group of young men were involved in the altercation that ended when a man in his 50’s was shot in the stomach and transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to Ohio State in a public safety notice sent at 10:11 p.m.

According to the email, the person believed to be the shooter fled the area. The Lantern could not confirm if he was among those detained.

No one involved in the shooting was affiliated with Ohio State, the email said.

The Columbus Division of Police were the lead law enforcement, while Ohio State Police assisted with the initial response and search, the notice said.

The email was sent in compliance with the Clery Act, which requires universities to report campus crime data.

This is a breaking news story. The Lantern will update the article as it obtains more information.