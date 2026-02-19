Throughout the semester, as many as 20 dogs can be seen happily walking around campus equipped in red harnesses. While they may seem to be care-free, these furry companions are training to help guide people who are blind or visibly impaired.

The club supports Pilot Dogs, a Columbus-based nonprofit that has trained guide dogs since 1950, focusing on helping people who are blind or visually impaired gain mobility and independence, said Jim Alloway, CEO of Pilot Dogs.

Pilot Dogs Club surpassed 100 active members this semester, said Sydney Peirce, club president and a fourth-year in marketing.

Alloway, an Ohio State Moritz College of Law alumnus originally from Columbus, said the club gives students a direct way to support the organization’s work.

Alloway said a guide dog can be life-changing for people who are blind or visually impaired, restoring independence and freedom. Alloway said many people spend years staying home after losing vision, and a guide dog can help them go outside with more confidence.

Alloway said the program aims to place about 150 guide dog teams each year and hold dogs to a high standard before graduation.

“We don’t let a guide dog leave here, that we wouldn’t trust going to our best friend,” Alloway said.

Dogs that do not become guide dogs can move into other roles, Alloway said. These jobs can still serve the community including therapy dogs, school resource dogs, detection dogs and service dogs, he said.

The goal is to maximize the organization’s ability to help with every dog that they have, Alloway said.

The dogs are trained through three phases within their first 18 months. Alloway said the development phase runs from when the dogs are about eight weeks to 14 months, followed by an apprentice phase for when they are 14 to 18 months old and a final guide dog mobility phase beginning from 18 months on.

Ohio State students work as co-pilots, responsible for the daily care, training and exposure of the puppies, said Elena Gerken, the club vice president and a third-year in animal science.

Alloway said the co-pilot program is strict, requiring training classes and clear rules for students.

A typical week includes taking a dog to classes and activities for exposure, plus small-group training sessions at Pilot Dogs, where co-pilots demonstrate progress and learn new skills, Peirce said.

A close bond can form between a dog and its co-pilot, Gerken said.

“It’s just very special to have a little friend by your side growing and learning together,” Gerken said.

Peirce said joining the club felt personal because of a friend who is visually impaired, and raising a dog has encouraged exploring new things.

“There’s places I would never have gone if I didn’t have a dog,” Peirce said.

The club brings in the Pilot Dogs staff to speak at three educational meetings each semester to help members learn about blindness and visual impairment, Peirce said. The topics have included guide dog training, orientation and mobility for the visually impaired.

Fundraisers and outreach events include puppy yoga, which Gerken said lets students relax and unwind while dogs run around.

Peirce said the club also hosts “puppy kissing booths”, which are themed photo events where students can take pictures and spend time with the dogs.

Alloway said donations help the organization provide guide dogs to those who need it and the volunteers play a key role in running Pilot Dogs.

Gerken said Ohio State students can get involved by using the Pilot Dogs Club Instagram linktree to connect and attend a meeting.

“They say it takes a village, and for Pilot Dogs, it truly does,” Gerken said.