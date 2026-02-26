The Quality and Professional Affairs Committee reviewed and approved updates to service standards in obstetrics, medical staff appointments and revisions to clinical privileging criteria for the Wexner Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

The committee also endorsed and revised new privilege application forms for multiple clinical disciplines, including anesthesiology, nephrology, pulmonary and critical care medicine, radiology, urology and advanced practice providers.

Obstetrical Services Standards for FY2026

The Committee approved the Fiscal Year 2026 Obstetrical Services Standards, which includes updated staff training requirements and revised scopes of service for emergency, obstetric, and women and infant departments.

“The update is in an effort to be against the health and safety of pregnant early inclusive current women,” said Elizabeth Seely, chief administrative officer in the Wexner Medical Center.

The updated regulations require a governing body to approve documentation for staffing, service delivery and mandatory annual and biannual training in emergency and obstetrical departments.

The purpose is “to improve the delivery of maternal care relevant to the complexity of services provided,” Seely said.

These requirements are added to the scope of service for the emergency department, the departments operations and the women and infant departments.

Medical Staff Appointments and Privileging Updates

The committee approved a slate of medical staff appointments, reappointments, Focused Professional Practice Evaluation, or FPPE, recommendations and requests for additional or special privileges across the medical center, the James Cancer Hospital and the Dublin and New Albany Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

The committee also approved eight revisions to clinical privileging standards across anesthesiology, nephrology, pulmonary and critical care medicine, radiology, urology, first-assist roles and advanced practice providers.

“That’s a change‑only privilege, and that would be for folks who are already on a treatment protocol to just approve the provision of chemotherapy at one particular visit,” said Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer in the medical center.

The next meeting of the Quality and Professional Affairs Committee is scheduled for March 24. The discussion of clinical accomplishments, led by Thomas, was postponed and will be taken up at the next session.