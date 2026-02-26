What was once associated with grandmothers and “crazy cat ladies,” crochet has become Gen Z’s newest “cool girl” trend.

At Ohio State, that trend has taken a philanthropic twist through Restful Threads, a student organization that crochets winter essentials and accessories for the Columbus community.

Since Restful Threads, a student organization on campus, debuted last spring, Aisha Mirza, a second-year in nutrition science and club president, said the group has seen a large increase in new members who have never crocheted before. She said the influx of new members joining the club could likely be tied to crochet trending across social media.

“At our first meeting on Monday, we actually were not expecting a lot of people to be there, but it was packed,” Mirza said. “I think there were one or two seats left in the room, which was amazing. We were not expecting that turnout — a lot of people are wanting to get into it, and I’m super excited for that.”

From TikTok videos teaching students how to make blankets to Etsy sellers marketing handmade creations, the once “old-fashioned” needlework technique has become the internet’s latest obsession, with many calling it therapeutic.

According to a 2022 article from Crochet Penguin, a site dedicated to crochet tips and data, 80% of knitters and crocheters say the skill reduces their stress and allows them to relax. Mirza said for her, crocheting is a way to unwind, especially during busy times.

“It definitely takes a lot of practice, a lot of patience, but it’s such a stress reliever and that’s one of my favorite things about it,” Mirza said. “I’ll kind of take a break for a little bit and just start crocheting, like I was doing last night after an exam. It really just calms my nerves.”

For club vice president Allison Wagner, a second-year in neuroscience and speech and hearing sciences, joining a community of crocheters who give back to those in need makes the countless hours of crocheting worth it. She said that’s what made her want to join Restful Threads.

“The community has just been really nice, too,” Wagner said. “All the people at our club are just really welcoming and everyone always shows off their progress.”

Throughout the semester, members of Restful Threads create items to donate to multiple organizations, including Blankets for the Homeless, which accepts homemade winter necessities to support underprivileged residents in Columbus. Wagner said the club also donates crocheted accessories and stuffed animals to patients at The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

“It’s really nice, especially knowing that it is local,” Wagner said. “Someone in the area is going to get this and it’s going to make things better for them. It’s really rewarding to be able to do that; I know I’m working towards this goal to help someone, and that motivates me a lot more to actually finish it.”

During club meetings, students are able to pick up supplies — including yarn and crochet hooks — free of charge and learn from more experienced club members like Mirza, who said she has been crocheting since elementary school. Mirza said students of all skill levels are welcomed and teaching new members how to crochet has been very rewarding for her.

“I really enjoy teaching our members how to crochet,” Mirza said. “That’s what really inspires me to keep going. I love when people will be a beginner crocheter and then finish their first project, and I’ll be so proud. It’s really just fulfilling for me.”