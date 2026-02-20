A new documentary highlighting a 24-hour cycling challenge to raise awareness for mental health will premiere Feb. 24 at the Ohio Union.

The film, “Iron Will: Ride of a Lifetime,” covers the adventure of three friends biking from Lake Erie to the Ohio River.

Ride for Hope is a group that raises money for mental health support and resources through such rides, events and fundraisers, including a four-day biking and backpacking trip covering 340 miles from Lake Erie to the Ohio River. Three of the group’s members challenged themselves to do it in 24 hours and turned that experience into a film.

Devin Gonzales, founder of Ride for Hope and one of the cyclists featured in the film, said the group decided to document the challenge after years of fundraising efforts, using the film to share its message beyond the ride itself.

He said his first connection to mental health advocacy began in high school when a friend died by suicide.

“You never think or dream in a million years that you would hear of someone taking their life that you personally know,” Gonzales said. “My biggest privilege now is letting people cry on my shoulder rather than carrying their casket.”

Laura Lewis, assistant director of the Ohio State Suicide Prevention Program, said the documentary advances the program’s effort to foster connection and encourage students to seek help.

“It seems like a really great opportunity to collaborate and highlight the good work that they’re doing across Ohio and also showcase the partnership that we developed in our unified mission to save lives,” Lewis said.

The event reflects Ohio State’s ongoing work in suicide prevention.

“Suicide is preventable,” Lewis said. “I hope students will remember that they matter and know that the Ohio State community has their back, and we are here to help them.”

Lewis said she wants people to remember that they can always go to someone for help.

“I don’t want people to forget that their life is challenging and it’s really tough sometimes, but you don’t have to ride alone,” she said.

Producer Mike Bernot said that he hopes the movie resonates with viewers interested in the limits of human potential.

“What are the things that I have been too afraid to try?” Bernot said. “I’m hoping that they see that and think, ‘Maybe I can give that a shot.’”

The one-hour documentary will premiere, free of charge, at the US Bank Conference Theater in the Ohio Union on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. The event will also feature a panel discussion with the film producers and participants, allowing students to ask questions.

“We decided to do something new by hosting a documentary premiere to invite the community to explore different ways to engage in suicide prevention,” Amaya Rakes said, a counseling and consultation graduate teaching assistant that helped organized the event.

Rakes said that drinks and popcorn are provided and attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the program and the essential suicide prevention work happening locally.

Students and community members are welcome and can register to attend the event through the Office of Student Life website. The first 100 attendees will receive a scarlet and gray armband.

Students who may be struggling with mental health or need help are encouraged to contact Ohio State’s Counseling and Consultation Service at 614-292-5766.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988. Text HOME 741741 for free, 24/7 confidential crisis support. Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or visit the OSU Suicide Prevention website for more resources.