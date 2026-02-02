USA Lacrosse Preseason All-American and Co-Defensive Player of the Year Bobby Van Buren will miss the rest of Ohio State’s season due to injury.

Van Buren, a graduate student and two time captain of the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team, tore his ACL in a practice last week head coach Nick Myers confirmed to Inside Lacrosse.

A 6-foot-1, 215-pound native of Wingate, N.C., Van Buren has been a huge asset to Ohio State causing 16 turnovers and scooping 24 ground balls last season alone. The Professional Lacrosse League (PLL) standout draft prospect has missed only three games in his Buckeye career due to a broken ankle injury in his junior season.

On Sunday, the Buckeyes beat Detroit Mercy 19-3 in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center during their season-opener. With the veteran defenseman out, senior defender Jonny Cool started alongside Kyle Foster and Cullen Brown.

Van Buren is expected to undergo surgery next week and Ohio State is set to welcome Cleveland State to Columbus on Saturday at 3 p.m.