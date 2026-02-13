Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean expensive prix-fixe menus or fancy dinner reservations.

For Ohio State students looking to celebrate, several coffee shops, bakeries and restaurants around campus are offering affordable, festive specials that cater to everyone.

The Guild House

Just south of campus in the Short North, The Guild House is offering Galentine’s Day specials Thursday and Friday leading up to the holiday, along with Valentine’s Day brunch.

According to Rachael Erb, general manager of The Guild House, the restaurant is already fully booked for dinner, but there are still other opportunities to dine there.

The Galentine’s menu is designed as a two-person shared dining experience, featuring a choice of a dirty martini with caviar-stuffed olives or an espresso martini, paired with a twist on a Caesar salad and a caviar dip.

Students can also take advantage of happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, when appetizers, cocktails and wine are half off.

Erb said the quick sellout of Valentine’s Day dinner reservations reflects a shift in how people are celebrating the holiday this year.

“We are seeing people wanting to spend more time together,” Erb said. “There are a lot of friends celebrating, leaning toward appreciation for relationships in general, not just romantic ones.”

For those unable to secure a dinner reservation, Valentine’s Day brunch remains a strong option. Erb said she recommends the restaurant’s pancakes, which feature lemon curd and locally sourced maple syrup.

Beyond the menu, Erb said the restaurant is welcoming to all guests.

“You get to come into an ambiance where it feels very elevated and polished, but it’s approachable so you can come as you are,” Erb said. “There’s no dress code.”

Bada Bean Bada Booze

For a casual and affordable option, Bada Bean Bada Booze is offering Valentine’s-themed coffee specials Thursday through Monday at all four of its Columbus locations, the closest to campus being its 527 W. 5th Ave. location.

The cafe’s two drinks, the “Love Me,” a raspberry mocha and the “Love Me Not,” a dulce de leche mocha, are topped with whipped cream and are available hot or iced, according to Caroline Calhoun, guest experience manager of the cafe.

“The idea was created by two of our baristas, Nate and Riley,” Calhoun said. “When they told me, I thought it was a super fun concept.”

Bada Bean Bada Booze also offers a 15% student discount year-round on drinks with a BuckID. Calhoun said she hopes students continue to take advantage of it.

“I remember loving coffee shops as a student, they’re a great space to study and meet up with friends,” Calhoun said. “Ohio State is such a central part of Columbus and its identity — we encourage all students to come to our space.”

Lincoln Social Rooftop

For students looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a view, Lincoln Social Rooftop in the Short North offers a social, group-friendly alternative to a traditional dinner, with cocktails and shareable plates that make it easy for friends to gather.

To kick off the Valentine’s Day weekend celebrations, the bar will open early at 4 p.m. Friday. Recent Instagram posts show the rooftop decorated in roses and other Valentine’s Day-themed decor.

Lincoln Social also offers weekday happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m., making it a more budget-friendly option for students.

Rather than centering Valentine’s Day around a full meal, Lincoln Social provides an option prioritizing customer experience, with skyline views and a lively atmosphere that works well for couples and groups of friends.

Reservations are available through Lincoln Social’s website.

Pistacia Vera

For students looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with something sweet, Pistacia Vera — located at 541 S. 3rd St. in German Village — offers an elegant but approachable option.

According to the bakery’s Valentine’s Day menu, available through Sunday, Pistacia Vera is featuring a wide range of seasonal desserts, from rose petal shortbread cookies to cocoa raspberry to passion fruit eclairs. They also offer a variety of macarons, which can be purchased individually or in gift boxes.

Many items from the Valentine’s Day menu, as well as the bakery’s regular offerings, are available for preorder through Pistacia Vera’s website at least one day in advance.

In addition to its pastries, the cafe is offering specialty drinks like chocolate strawberry lattes and cherry vanilla matcha. Many menu items are priced under $10, making it a more affordable option for students looking to grab dessert to-go or pair a treat with a walk through German Village.