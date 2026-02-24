Ohio State Assistant Professor Luke Perez pleaded not guilty to assault in court Monday morning. Next, the case will move forward into a trial.

During his arraignment, Perez was released on the condition that he does not contact Michael Newman, the victim, who appeared in court.

Earlier this month, Perez was seen on a viral video tackling Newman, an independent documentarian, who was attempting to interview E. Gordon Gee, a former university president. Gee was a guest lecturer in Perez’s “Profiles in American Leadership” course, per prior Lantern reporting.

The video was filmed by another local independent journalist, DJ Byrnes, who runs the substack-based newsletter known as “The Rooster.” Byrnes’ video has been shared and viewed on social media hundreds of thousands of times.

Newman was questioned by a representative of the state of Ohio and Perez’s attorney, Steve Palmer, on the nature of his request for a temporary protection order against Perez.

“I’ve never felt so violated in my life,” Newman said after recounting the incident.

Newman said that he fears retaliation from Perez, and said that he is still experiencing neck and back pain following the altercation.

Palmer argued that Newman had not provided enough reason to suspect Perez would be an ongoing threat.

“Other than that attack on this one day, do you have any basis to conclude that [Perez] is a vindictive man?” Palmer asked Newman, who said that he “did not know much about [Perez],” and that he could not answer the question.

Palmer also questioned Newman on his motive for filming in the courtroom. He set up a phone tripod to film the court proceedings. Newman answered, saying he did not intend to publish the footage anytime soon, Newman also said that he had additional video footage from the day of the incident, but had provided Ohio State police with what was relevant at the time.

Following his appearance in court, Perez declined to comment, but Palmer gave a brief interview with present media.

“We’ve entered a not guilty plea, and the next step is to get discovery and work on the case,” Palmer said.

Palmer said he wants to know what footage is out there, including what Newman hadn’t shared with Ohio State police.

“We’re looking forward to getting a complete discovery, which will include all the video evidence before, during and after,” Palmer said.

In a statement to the media, Newman said “this is a good first step toward accountability.” He said he was uncomfortable seeing Perez in court, and he was glad the temporary protection order was granted.

Perez is a recent addition to Ohio State’s faculty, hired in January as an instructor for the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

A 2007 Ohio State graduate, Perez’s Ohio State profile said he previously worked as an assistant professor in the School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership at Arizona State, a similar institution to the Chase center.

Perez is a 12-year veteran of the Air National Guard, according to his profile.

Perez’s areas of study include American grand strategy, U.S. foreign policy, ethics of war, religious freedom and international human rights, according to the profile.

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Zach Gwin granted that Perez is allowed to be on Ohio State’s campus for the purpose of his employment, and within the Wexner Medical Center in case Perez or his relatives are seeking medical care.

Gwin said that Newman is also allowed to be on Ohio State’s campus, but if the two come into proximity while Perez is still employed and working, Newman would not be required to leave.

Palmer said that it is Perez’s plan to continue working at Ohio State.