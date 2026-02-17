Ohio State needed it and they got it.

The Buckeyes, led by their two veteran leaders, picked up their first win against a ranked team Tuesday, beating No.24 Wisconsin 86-69 at the Schottenstein Center to keep their NCAA tournament chances afloat.

Bruce Thornton had a team-high 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Devin Royal added season-high 25 points with four 3-pointers, to lift Ohio State to its best performance of the season.

“It proved that we can beat a good team,” head coach Jake Diebler said. “We’ve beaten some good teams but this was really important for us because of how Wisconsin had been playing recently.”

Royal’s performance comes after a season-low four points in the Buckeyes’ 70-66 loss to No. 15 Virginia Saturday.

“[Royal’s] approach, mentality and holding himself accountable leading into this game was really impressive as a leader,” Diebler said.

The forward made his first six shots from the floor tallying 14 points, outscoring the Badgers by himself during the opening 9:30 minutes, as the Buckeyes led 24-13.

But Ohio State’s hot shooting start did not last.

Ohio State scored just four points the next 8:33, enduring scoreless droughts of 3:54 and 2:51 minutes, as Wisconsin cut the deficit to six.

But back-to-back 3-pointers from Amare Bynum and Taison Chatman sparked an 8-0 run, bringing the Schottenstein Center crowd to its feet, as the Buckeyes gained their largest lead of the game, 38-24.

Chatman and Bynum would also score in double-figures, combining for 24 points and four three-pointers.

Wisconsin, who led the Big Ten in made 3-pointers, was held to its fewest made shots from beyond the arc in the first half, with one made 3-pointer, as the Buckeyes headed to the break up 38-26.

The Badgers’ cold shooting from beyond the arc didn’t carry over to the second half, as Wisconsin’s Braeden Carrington started out the second-half hitting three 3-pointers, bringing the Badgers within 12.

Then, Thornton responded with a contested layup, moving him to third on Ohio State’s all-time scoring list, passing William Buford and Jerry Lucas with 1,991 career points.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Thornton said. “A lot of players and coaches definitely helped me get to this point.”

On the next possession, Royal made his third 3-pointer of the game, to give Ohio State a 57-39 lead, its largest of the game.

The Badgers fought back as a putback dunk from Wisconsin’s Nolan Winter cut the Badgers’ deficit to 12 with 6:21 remaining.

But it wouldn’t get any closer than that.

Thornton, who scored 24 of his 27 points in the second-half, drilled a 3-pointer and an and-one layup on consecutive possessions, giving the Buckeyes the lead for good.

“All [Thornton] cares about is winning and this time of year great players step up in a big way and we’ve seen him do that,” Diebler said.

Ohio State made 11 3-pointers, its most in Big Ten play, en route to remaining unbeaten following a loss this season.

In the win, it was another historic night for Thornton , who surpassed 2,000 career points and is now seven points away from passing Herb Williams for the second most points on the Buckeyes’ all-time scoring list.

“[Thornton] is an every rep guy, not an everyday guy,” Diebler said. “He brings it, he strives for excellence in everything he does.”