Ohio’s literary history comes to life on screen as two films inspired by Columbus-born humorist James Thurber celebrate his lasting mark on American storytelling.

2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the United States declaring independence. To celebrate, America 250-Ohio is hosting Ohio Goes to the Movies, a roughly 250-day-long statewide event highlighting films connected to Ohio and its people, with screenings hosted in all 88 of the state’s counties.

“[Ohio Goes to the Movies is] representing filmmakers, people in front [of] and behind the camera, from Feb. 11 through the end of 2026,” said Jackie Reau, spokesperson for Ohio Goes to the Movies.

As part of the celebration, two films adapted from the work of James Thurber, Columbus-native and renowned cartoonist, will screen at the Wexner Center of the Arts Thursday at 7 p.m.

The screening will open with “The Unicorn in the Garden,” an animated short based on Thurber’s 1939 cartoon about a husband who claims to have seen a unicorn in his garden, much to his wife’s disbelief. The film was released by United Productions of America in 1952 and directed by William Hurtz.

“It’s [a] really stylish cartoon,” said Dave Filipi, head of film and video at the Wex. “[It’s] different from a lot of the others, like a Bugs Bunny cartoon or Mickey Mouse cartoon. Everyone just recognized how different [UPA’s] work is.”

Following the cartoon short, the 1942 feature film “The Male Animal,” adapted from the Broadway play co-written by Thurber, will be shown. The film follows Henry Fonda, a college professor whose outspoken views spark controversy on free expression.

Filipi said Thurber, an Ohio State alum, incorporated the university into the movie’s setting. He said “Midwestern University” in the film is a clear reference to Ohio State.

“He attended Ohio State for a number of years, and he was very proud of that time,” Filipi said. “When you watch it, you know right away that it’s supposed to be Ohio State University — the film is set on homecoming weekend and they’re playing Michigan.”

Filipi said Warner Bros. Entertainment even visited campus in 1942 for the film’s world premiere in Columbus.

“When it came out, Warner Brothers had this contest at Ohio State,” Filipi said. “Students selected who the ‘male animal’ was.”

Filipi said other references in the film may feel nostalgic for longtime Columbus residents.

“There’s references to, you know, businesses that would have been open on High Street back in the day,” Filipi said.

Not only is the film entertaining and relatable, but Filipi said its historical context speaks to the screening’s relevance today.

“The film feels incredibly timely right now,” Filipi said. “This is something we thought would make people more aware of local history.”

Jackie Reau, spokesperson for Ohio Goes to the Movies, said the significance of the project lies in Ohio’s prominence in the industry.

“I hope every Ohioan takes advantage of going to the movies and [is] just really appreciating what Ohio brings to American film history,” Reau said. “Filmmaking is fun, it’s memorable, but it’s also an industry and it’s an important industry for the state of Ohio.”

The screening is free but requires a ticket for entry. Tickets can be reserved on the center’s website.