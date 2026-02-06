In 2024 TreyVeon Henderson was at the top of the football world.

He and his Buckeye teammates won four straight playoff games en route to a national championship, but his celebration was brief. Henderson already had his sights set on the NFL.

Nearly a year later, the running back will head to another sports pinnacle, as one of three Buckeye players who play in Super Bowl LX, part of a New England Patriots team that will face the Seattle Seahawks in San Francisco.

The running back is joined on the Patriots by Thayer Munford, facing off against wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, now a Seahawk.

“It’s been a good journey, but a tough journey at the same time,” Henderson said. “Coming off the national championship and only taking a week off and then getting right back into it… it’s been taxing on the body and the mind.”

The grind, Henderson said, was eased by his faith.

“I thank God for giving me the strength and showing me the grace and helping me get through these adverse times,” Henderson said.

That foundation carried Henderson through the early stages of his rookie season when he had only 53 carries through his first eight games. Opportunities soon increased, and so did his impact.

The rookie rushed for 683 yards in his last nine regular-season games and finished first in total yards for first-year running backs with 1,341.

Henderson said his focus has been on becoming a complete back.

“I like to work on every aspect of my game, running, pass blocking and catching out of the backfield,” he said. “I want to be a back who can play on every down.”

Henderson credited Ohio State’s development for helping ease the transition, pointing to the physicality and discipline instilled during his time in Columbus. He said the standards set at Ohio State prepared him for the expectations of playing every down at the professional level.

“Ohio State does a good job of really developing us and helping us prepare for the NFL,” Henderson said. “What they put us through was really tough, but it ended up paying off.”

As his responsibilities expanded late in the season, Henderson’s role became more defined, allowing him to contribute consistently in all phases of the offense while staying grounded in the approach that carried him through a demanding year.

Now, Henderson is preparing for the biggest game of his life. Even as he continues to reach new heights, he remains grounded in gratitude.

“I’m honestly grateful to be where we are now. Now we’re here in the Super Bowl,’ he said “ It’s an amazing opportunity… but I wouldn’t be here without God.”