The central-Ohio area provides opportunities for disabled young adults to participate in athletics that accommodate their needs, known as adaptive sports.

Through programs like Columbus Parks and Recreations and Adaptive Sports Connection, any disabled person can get involved in these activities, even if they aren’t interested in playing the game itself, according to Theresa Berner, a Wexner Medical Center occupational therapist and rehabilitation clinical manager.

“You can take on the role of, you know, support for the program,” said Berner, who helps organize the Adapted Sports Institute, a digital calendar of adaptive athletic activities happening in the area. “Basketball, maybe you run the clock.”

There’s also room for able-bodied people to participate.

“We have anyone from an able-bodied volunteer to an athlete to a coach to an assistant coach,” said Andrea Norris, the therapeutic recreation manager with Columbus Parks and Recreation. “We have equipment managers who maybe don’t have an adaptive sports background, but they’ve worked in a bike shop and they’re really good at being able to change tires.”

Justin Lennon, member of the Ohio Buckeye Blitz — Columbus’ Wheelchair Rugby team — said they are always looking for more volunteers to help out with the tournament and to support the team.

For students looking to play or volunteer, below is a list of adaptive sports opportunities in the Columbus area in addition to key information to get involved.

Wheelchair Basketball

The Columbus Knight’s Wheelchair Basketball team has a season that runs from August to March.

According to the Columbus Parks and Recreation website, practice is held twice a week, on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Scioto Southland Community Center at 3901 Parsons Ave. and on Thursday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at ESPY Adaptive Sports Complex at 1755 E. Broad St.

People can register on ActiveNet.

For all programs offered through Columbus Parks and Recreation, there are free athletic wheelchairs available and the coaches listed on its pages can be asked about volunteering or sitting in on a practice. Future games are listed on the Therapeutic Recreation “upcoming events” calendar.

Adaptive Cycling

Adaptive cycling sessions are offered year-round on Mondays at the Westerville Sports Complex at 325 N. Cleveland Ave., in Westerville. Sessions are priced at $15 which includes loaned equipment. Although it is not offering sessions currently, people can register on the Adaptive Sports Connection website.

Wheelchair Boccia

According to the Columbus Parks and Recreation website, Columbus’s Wheelchair Boccia team, Jack-Attack, has a year-round season with practices taking place every Tuesday and Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. at ESPY Adaptive Sports Complex.

People can also sign up for recreational play through ActiveNet.

Jack-Attack has a two day tournament on April 10-11 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at ESPY Adaptive Sports Complex.

Wheelchair Rugby

Columbus’s wheelchair rugby team, the Ohio Buckeye Blitz, has a season that runs from August to March with practices every Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at ESPY Adaptive Sports Complex, according to the Columbus Parks and Recreation website.

Anyone interested can register on ActiveNet.

The Ohio Buckeye Blitz have a two day tournament on Feb. 7-8 at ESPY Adaptive Sports Complex. The games on Feb. 7 will run from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., while the tournament will end at 5 p.m. on the eighth.

Wheelchair Tennis

Wheelchair tennis is available during summer and fall on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. in Wolfe Park at 105 Park Dr., according to the Columbus Parks and Recreation website.

Registration is available on ActiveNet.

Wheelchair Softball

Columbus’s wheelchair softball team, the Pioneers, has a season that runs from May to August with practices every Thursday from 6 p.m. to dark at Rhodes Park at 1910 W. Broad St, according to the Columbus Parks and Recreation website.

People can register on ActiveNet.

Adaptive Aquatics

Adaptive aquatic classes are held year-round ranging from free to $50 and are offered at various times and locations, which you can explore by registering on ActiveNet.

Columbus’s adaptive swim team is available for anyone interested in a competitive league.