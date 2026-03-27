The University District continues to evolve and expand its multi-use buildings as more details about another hotel and apartment complex have come to light.

Set to open in May 2029, the University Square hotel and apartment complex — to be located at the northwest corner of North Pearl Street and East 16th Avenue — will cost $83.5 million in total, with the city of Columbus providing $5 million to build parking spaces, according to public records from the city of Columbus and the development agreement signed in January.

The project’s developer, Crawford Hoying, a real estate development company, was chosen by Campus Partners, Ohio State’s nonprofit real estate affiliate, according to public records. The next phase of development will include the beginning stages of construction.

“The new hotel will be the backdrop to the plaza and Friendship Walk between University Square North and University Square South,” a statement from Campus Partners and Crawford Hoying said. “It will have strong ties to The Ohio State University’s history and the surrounding neighborhood.”

The new mixed-use development will include an eight-story Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel, a five-story multi-family residential project and a structured parking garage, according to public records. The Marriott Tribute hotel is set to include about 140 rooms, a café, restaurant, rooftop bar and 5,500 square feet of commercial office and retail space.

“This eight-story hotel will give guests a new view from the Oval to the Thompson Library,” the statement said. “The hotel will include up to 145 guestrooms, a café and restaurant and a rooftop bar and lounge.”

According to public records, the multi-family residential project will include about 120 market rate, non-affordable units with a mix of micro, studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Public records specify the developers do not plan to include affordable housing units within the residential space. The project’s developers have agreed to pay a fee-in-lieu — paying the city of Columbus a fee rather than incorporating affordable units.

“The five-story residential structure, with an estimated 120 units and 430-space parking structure, will be attached to the hotel and accessible from Pearl Street and the east side of the building,” the statement said.

The developmental project will include the construction of 430 parking spaces in a structured parking garage, according to public records. This will also include at least half of the parking spaces reserved for public use, the remaining spaces will be dedicated to hotel, commercial, retail and residential uses — all are subject to final design and approval by the developers.

In the public records, the city of Columbus specifies that its $5 million contribution is set to be tied to the parking garage’s construction, however, City Council approval is required for this funding to be finalized.

Public records also specify that, per the city of Columbus’ requirements, public parking spaces must remain available for 30 years following their construction to promote accessibility within the University District.

“These exciting additions to University Square will allow guests and the community to continue to come together at the iconic intersection of 15th [Avenue] and High [Street],” the statement said.