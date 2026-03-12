New Ohio State President Ravi Bellamkonda will make nearly 30 percent more to start than his predecessor, under a contract approved by the Board of Trustees Wednesday.

Bellamkonda was named Ohio State’s 18th president, following Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.’s unexpected resignation. Carter stepped down over the weekend after disclosing an “inappropriate relationship” with an individual who was pursuing public resources, according to previous Lantern reporting.

The individual is suspected to be Krisanthe Vlachos, who is a host of “The Callout” podcast. The nature of the relationship remains unknown, per prior Lantern reporting.

The Lantern obtained both Carter and Bellamkonda’s contracts. Here’s how they compare.

Pay

Carter’s annual base salary was $1.1 million. However, Bellamkonda’s contract states that his annual base salary will be $1.4 million.

Both presidents were eligible to receive an annual performance award, assuming they remained in their roles through the last day of the fiscal year. The award would be equal to 30% of the annual base salary.

Carter originally annually received $50,000 as a fringe benefit. That number increased to $75,000 in January 2026, according to a letter to Carter obtained by The Lantern. The raise was intended to provide more flexibility when travelling with Lynda Carter, his wife.

Bellamkonda will receive $75,000, in addition to $25,000 following the first 60 days of employment.

Carter and Bellamkonda’s contracts include a retention award, a monetary value determined by remaining in the role till the scheduled end of the term, as well as performing satisfactorily, which is determined by the Board of Trustees.

Carter would have earned a yearly $250,000 credit, beginning in 2024, totalling $1.25 million.



Bellamkonda’s starting credit amount is $300,000, totaling $1.5 million.

Resignation Policy

Bellamkonda’s contract states that if he wants to resign, he will need to provide at least six months’ written notice of his resignation. If he submits a notice of resignation and the university deems that it would be best to accelerate the date chosen, the university has the full authority to take that action.

Carter’s contract did not have a “Resignation of Employment” section and did not state these terms.

Faculty position

Bellamkonda is expected to retain his position as a tenured professor in the College of Engineering and the Department of Biomedical Engineering, but will not be paid nor is expected to perform faculty duties.

If Bellamkonda is terminated without cause, and he chooses to become a faculty member, the university will pay Bellamkonda a sum equal to the highest paid full-time tenured faculty member in the College of Engineering for two years. In this event, Bellamkonda would only be required to teach one class during the first year.

Carter’s contract lacked any confirmation on if he could return as an employee position after his contract expires, given that he did not hold a faculty role at Ohio State before his term as president.