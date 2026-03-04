Construction at Bricker Hall is wrapping up this semester, as the building transitions to house the Department of Economics.

The building is expected to reopen during spring break, March 16-20, said Sergio Soave, associate dean for space and infrastructure.

The renovated building features updated offices, collaborative spaces and renovated upper floors.

“This renovation pulled back the layers of those projects and created a modern, engaging and functional space for the Department of Economics while also uncovering and restoring some of the historical elements of the building,” said Antoni Brutovski, facilities design and construction project manager.

Brutovski said the building, built in 1925, has undergone many renovations that previously created small and unwelcoming offices.

Economics will occupy the second and third floors of Bricker Hall, while the Center for the Study of Teaching and Writing and research centers affiliated with the College of Social Work will also be housed in the building, Soave said.

The first- and second-floor lobbies will be open to students for collaboration and study spaces, Soave said.

Construction, which began about 18 months ago, is in its final phase, with crews completing the last few items, Brutovski said.

“With its prime location on the Oval and the opportunity to upgrade the space to foster interactions between students, faculty and staff, this move positions the department, which ranks in the top 10 among public institutions, to thrive for years to come,” Soave said.