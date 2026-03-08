All 18,809 fans inside the Schottenstein Center rose to their feet, ready to explode.

Bruce Thornton dribbled up the floor and drove toward the left baseline in front of the Indiana bench.

With the ball in his left hand, Thornton sized up Connor Enright. One dribble between his legs. A quick step back.

He rose and fired.

The ball hung in the air.

Then it dropped.

All net.

History.

Thornton’s three-pointer with 44 seconds left in the first half pushed him to the top of Ohio State’s all-time scoring list with 2,110 career points, passing Buckeye legend Dennis Hopson.

“It was a great feeling,” Thornton said. “I was so caught up in the game that I really couldn’t take it all in.”

Along with etching his name into the program’s record books, the senior finished with a game-high 25 points and dished out seven assists to lead Ohio State to a 91-77 victory over Indiana, which should solidify the Buckeyes’ NCAA tournament resume.

“We wanted to go out with a bang,” Thornton said.

Here is how Thornton’s historic night unfolded.

Two hours before tip-off

Despite steady rain in Columbus, fans began gathering outside Value City Arena hours before the game.

Students lined up along the rotunda entrance off Lane Avenue, some arriving more than an hour before doors opened at 4:30 p.m., eager to witness Thornton’s final home game and a piece of Buckeye history.

One hour before tip-off

When the doors opened, fans streamed into the arena. The first 2,000 received custom Bruce Thornton bobbleheads commemorating the senior guard’s career.

1,500 of the collectibles featured Thornton in a scarlet Ohio State uniform, holding a basketball with his No. 2 jersey displayed across the front, while the other 500 had him in a gray jersey.

15 minutes before tip-off

Senior Day festivities began at half court as forward Brandon Noel and center Christoph Tilly were recognized alongside their families.

Moments later, the arena lights dimmed.

All 18,809 fans inside the Schottenstein Center rose to their feet as the once-dark jumbotron flickered to life.

A tribute video played across the screen, showing Thornton’s journey from his freshman season to his senior finale, narrated by his mother, Tiaunna Briggans.

When the video ended, the arena fell silent.

Then the public address announcer’s voice echoed throughout the building.

“Our final senior is the captain, BRUCE THORNTON!”

The crowd erupted.

Thousands of fans raised two fingers into the air as Thornton, alongside his mother and his grandmother Cecilia Briggans, walked onto the court.

As he approached midcourt, Thornton embraced head coach Jake Diebler, the two exchanging words while the crowd continued to roar.

“We knew we were going to honor a few guys here,” Diebler said. “But how you honor them is by doing your job at a high level.”

Halftime

As the halftime buzzer sounded, both teams headed to their locker rooms.

Moments later, Thornton returned to the court.

Standing beside Diebler and Hopson at half court, Thornton held the game ball from the record-breaking shot as the arena recognized him as Ohio State’s new all-time leading scorer.

The brief ceremony ended with a thunderous ovation.

Thornton jogged toward the student section, high-fiving fans before heading back to the locker room.

56 seconds remaining

After a dominant second half that saw Ohio State pull away, the Buckeyes led by 15 when Diebler called a timeout.



Gabe Cupps stepped to the scorer’s table as Thornton walked toward the sideline.

With 56 seconds left, Thornton exited Value City Arena for the final time as a Buckeye.

The crowd stood again.

Thornton embraced Diebler before hugging his teammates waiting along the bench.

Postgame

As the opening bars of “Carmen Ohio” played one final time this season, Thornton stood at midcourt surrounded by teammates while being interviewed by CBS analyst and former Buckeye Jim Jackson.

When the song ended, Thornton walked toward the stands to embrace family and friends who had come to witness the milestone.

He lingered on the court long after the final buzzer, posing for photos and signing autographs along the baseline as fans gathered nearby.

Moments later, the familiar CBS March Madness theme echoed throughout Value City Arena, a fitting soundtrack as Ohio State’s win likely secured its place in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Thornton’s career.

Eventually, Thornton turned toward the tunnel and made his final walk into the locker room at the Schottenstein Center, taking in the scene one last time.

“You only get one life and you only get one decision of playing in college,” Thornton said. ““Im glad I’m a Buckeye for life