It’s difficult to win a game when leading for zero seconds.

That reality defined Ohio State’s afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Despite competing defensively and holding its own on the glass, the 5-seed Buckeyes struggled to generate offense against UCLA’s size and length, falling 72-62 to the 1-seed Bruins in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

“I thought we competed really hard defensively and thought we competed really hard on the glass,” head coach Kevin McGuff said. “That gave us a chance, but [UCLA] played a little bit better.”

From the opening tipoff, the Bruins took advantage of Ohio State’s offensive struggles.

After an 0-for-5 start from the field, Chance Gray’s 3-pointer — nearly four minutes into the game — snapped the Buckeyes’ scoring drought. By then, UCLA had already built a 12-3 lead that forced McGuff to call a timeout midway through the first quarter.

Ohio State shot just 3-for-14 in the opening quarter and failed to score a single basket in the paint during the first 10 minutes — a stark contrast from the 36 points it scored inside the night before.

A late 7-0 run trimmed the deficit to 14-10, but the Buckeyes struggled to sustain momentum.

Although Lauren Betts did not dominate offensively in the first half — scoring just four points — the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year anchored UCLA’s defense.

Betts recorded two blocks and two steals while repeatedly disrupting passing lanes around the paint, helping UCLA limit Ohio State’s offensive rhythm.

“Their length gave us problems where we turned the ball over, and we also got some opportunities in terms of shots that we got that we were going to have to make if we were going to beat UCLA,” McGuff said.

Turnovers compounded the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles. Nine in the second quarter helped UCLA extend its lead to 32-21 at halftime.

Chance Gray carried much of Ohio State’s scoring load in the opening half, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, Jaloni Cambridge, struggled to find space against UCLA’s defense. She finished the first half with two points on 1-for-6 shooting as the Buckeyes shot just 28% from the field.

Ohio State showed more life offensively after halftime. On the opening possession of the third quarter, Elsa Lemmilä found Cambridge inside for a quick basket.

But each time the Buckeyes showed signs of momentum, the Bruins responded.

Ohio State scored 20 more points in the second half than it did in the first and found better rhythm offensively, yet UCLA maintained control throughout.

“The second half I felt we executed as a much higher level,” McGuff said. “We moved the ball, played aggressively, and it led to a lot of great opportunities and we were able to score a little bit more.”

Still, the Buckeyes could never fully close the gap.

UCLA held a 52-40 lead entering the fourth quarter and answered every push from Ohio State down the stretch.

Gray cut the deficit to eight with a 3-pointer with 5:09 remaining, but UCLA forward Angela Dugalić quickly responded to keep the Bruins in control.

“We always play really hard, and we played to the best of our ability,” Gray said. “As Coach said, we just needed to make a couple more shots, less turnovers to beat a team like that.”

Gray finished with 23 points on 6-for-11 shooting to lead Ohio State.

Despite the loss, her leadership remains a key piece for the Buckeyes heading into the NCAA tournament.

“It’s so much fun to play with her because she’s improved so much,” center Elsa Lemmilä said. “She’s driving the ball more, and she’s just so much more confident. That just gives the rest of the team a better energy.”

The Buckeyes will now wait for Selection Sunday on March 15. They are currently projected to host the first two rounds in Columbus as a No. 3 seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology.