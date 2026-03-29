The Ohio State artistic swimming team placed third at the 2026 U.S. Collegiate Championships in Stanford, California.

The Buckeyes competed Friday and Saturday at Avery Aquatics Center, adding another podium finish to a program that has captured 34 national titles.

Ohio State also delivered several standout individual performances. Ruby Remati and Keana Hunter won the duet competition, while Remati captured the A Figures title. Elizabeth Fullen earned first place in B Figures, and Remati added a second-place finish in the solo competition. Scarlett Finn followed with a third-place finish in solo.

Head coach Holly Vargo-Brown, in her 14th season in 2025-26, has guided Ohio State to at least eight U.S. Collegiate National Championships during her tenure. Across her time as an athlete, assistant coach and head coach, she has been part of more than 24 national titles.