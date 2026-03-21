Former Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.’s calendar shows over 15 separate meetings with Krisanthe Vlachos, host of The Callout Podcast and the person believed to be involved in the reasoning behind Carter’s sudden resignation.

The calendar dates from March 1, 2025 to March 9, 2026, which was obtained by The Lantern. The calendar revealed Carter and Vlachos met to discuss events they were attending together, when Carter would be featured on Vlachos’ podcast and general meetings.

Carter resigned after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship” with an individual seeking public resources, according to previous Lantern reporting. Ohio’s economic development agency, JobsOhio, said in a statement that it believes the individual involved is Vlachos, the host of a podcast sponsored by the agency, per prior Lantern reporting.

Carter was frequently featured on Vlachos’ podcast dedicated to connecting active military and veterans to the developing futures of energy and utilities, using AI, as described in the podcast’s YouTube channel description.

The first noted interaction between Carter and Vlachos was April 7, 2025 for a meeting to discuss the Gaff-N-Go Rodeo, an annual event where lineworkers compete in job-related tasks.

The two then attended the event on May 17, 2025, in Richmond, Virginia, where Carter spoke at the event banquet.

Carter’s calendar also indicated he went on a similar trip with Vlachos — attending the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas, from Oct. 16-19, 2025. Vlachos was listed at the point of contact for Carter.

There were two mentions of “The Callout Podcast” in Carter’s schedule, one on Aug. 27, 2025, and the other on Dec. 10, 2025. Carter was listed as a co-host for the August episode. Both episodes were recorded at WOSU.

However, not every interaction between the two was scheduled. Carter appeared in at least nine episodes of the podcast, though only two were officially scheduled.

Vlachos was scheduled to meet with Carter in his office four times, sometimes alone, while others were with Carter’s Chief of Staff, JR Blackburn, and Chris Kabourek, the senior advisor to the president and vice president for administration and planning.

There were also virtual meetings, app demonstrations and simply blocks labeled “Connect with Vlachos.”

Neither Carter nor Vlachos have responded to requests for comment.