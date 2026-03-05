Kary Hollenbaugh’s childhood dreams are coming to fruition.

For the second straight year, Hollenbaugh has been invited back to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April as one of 72 players in the field.

“I never really thought I would [get to play] there,” Hollenbaugh said, reflecting on her experience at the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur she attended as a spectator in 2019.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur, first played in 2019, has quickly become one of the most prestigious events in women’s amateur golf. The invitation-only tournament brings together 72 of the top amateurs in the world, with players selected primarily through the World Amateur Golf Ranking and major amateur championship exemptions.

The tournament takes place in Augusta, Georgia. The first two rounds are played at Champions Retreat Golf Club on April 1 and 2, and the final round is played April 4 at Augusta National Golf Club.

After 36 holes at Champions Retreat, the field is cut to the top 30 players and ties. Those players advance to the final round at Augusta National, the same course that hosts the Masters Tournament each April. The final round offers amateur golfers a rare opportunity to compete on one of the most famous courses in the world, which is typically closed to competition outside of the Masters.

Hollenbaugh and Ohio State head women’s golf coach Lisa Strom detail the stakes of her second return while preparing for the tournament.

“I think it’s a goal that all college female golfers and junior golfers aspire to play in,” Hollenbaugh said.

As a senior collegiate athlete, this is the last Augusta National Women’s Amateur Hollenbaugh is able to play in, as she hopes to turn professional after graduating. Now, she aims to enjoy the experience while still striving to perform well.

“I feel like I’m learning how to manage expectations,” Hollenbaugh said. “I can take it all in and just have a really great time just knowing how special the tournament’s going to be.”

Nonetheless, ambition remains a driving force for Hollenbaugh in the tournament.

Hollenbaugh qualified for the event after shooting even par in 2025, tying for 22nd and making the cut. Her finish allowed her to advance to the final round at Augusta National and earn another invitation to the tournament.

“Last year my goal was to win, this year my goal is to win,” Hollenbaugh said. “I don’t think the pressure changes, because I’m always wanting to win.”