Columbus’s Center of Science and Industry, also known as COSI, was awarded USA Today’s 10 Best Award as the best science center in the nation.

This is the sixth year the museum has received the award, and second in a row in first place, after coming back from No. 2 in 2024.

“Being named the best science museum in the nation for the sixth time is both an honor and a responsibility,” Josh Sarver, the chief experience officer and senior vice president of experiences and operations, said in an email.

Nominees for the award are selected by a panel of experts for each category, and then voted on by the public, according to the USA Today website.

“This means the recognition is both expert-driven and community-driven,” Sarver said. “It reflects the quality of COSI’s work as recognized by professional peers, and the strong public support we receive from guests, members and partners who believe in our mission.”

For the museum, the award recognizes the hard work that staff put into creative ideas, new exhibits and maintaining the image of the center.

“For COSI, this recognition affirms the excellence of our COSI Team and reinforces our commitment to delivering inspiring, hands-on science learning experiences for guests of all ages,” Sarver said.

Even for the entirety of Columbus, Sarver said the award and its consistency draw more attention to the city and all it offers.

“For Columbus, it shines a national spotlight on our city as a leader in STEM education, innovation and cultural vitality,” Sarver said. “This recognition brings pride to our region and strengthens the role that COSI plays as both a community anchor and an international destination for science learning.”

COSI has consistently been highlighted as an off-campus activity, with the D-Tix program offering discounted tickets for students.

For Bridget Lombardo, a second-year in sports industry and sports communication, COSI serves as a point of nostalgia and growth.

“Going to COSI allowed me to learn things about the world before I was taught them in school, so by the time lessons came around, I was already prepared due to the foundations COSI had given me,” Lombardo said. “It’s fun to learn about new things, even as we get older, and I think recognizing COSI allows everyone to grow.”

There’s always something new going on at COSI, something that makes the museum unique, instead of staying stagnant, said Cesca Asilo, a second-year in biology.



“[COSI] promotes continuous learning and growth, especially for future generations,” Asilo said. “The world is ever evolving and changing, and museums are a great way to display such information to the public.”

On the administrative side, Sarver said museum curators are always planning new ways to keep guests engaged and excited. New exhibits with virtual reality, motion technology and hands-on learning are some of the projects in process.

“In partnership with Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources, COSI is building a hands-on, environmental science experience that focuses on water, sustainability and conservation,” Sarver said. “This initiative helps guests understand the interconnected systems that shape Ohio’s waterways and our impact on them.”

Even with new plans, the current exhibits are still fan-favorites, allowing a healthy mix of trips down memory lane and new discoveries, Lombardo said.

“I love seeing the statue of Poseidon and making waves while learning about how the ocean [and] bodies of water do it naturally,” Lombardo said.

COSI’s recognition nationally stands as a reminder that the center is both innovative and a staple in Columbus, Asilo said.

“It’s a reminder that we continuously need to fuel our minds and expand our knowledge on discoveries happening,” Asilo said. “Otherwise, we get stuck in our own way of thinking and don’t broaden our horizons to things outside of our everyday lives.”