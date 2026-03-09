Emma Hellenkamp and Olivia Taylor have found their rhythm at the intersection between dance and fashion.

As student-athletes, Hellenkamp and Taylor give insight into balancing their academic lifestyle with newfound professional responsibilities.

Launched in the fall of 2025, Co//Lab Collective was founded by Hellenkamp, a third-year in the sport industry, Taylor, a third-year in business marketing, and Ohio State dance alum and now Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Abby Summers.

“We really wanted to take advantage of more than just what dance had to offer,” Hellenkamp said.

The idea to start the business sparked during Hellenkamp and Taylor’s sophomore year when they found an opportunity to merge both passions into one.

“[We love] everything that has to do with fashion,” Hellenkamp said. “We really wanted to set up a future for [ourselves beyond] dance.”

Since then, they’ve quickly navigated the fast-paced business environment, including frequent meetings with their branding team and detailed reviews of intricate product design details.

“It’s been cool for me as a business marketing major to experience things hands on,” Taylor said. “I’ve learned so much through the process.”

In between business meetings, academics, and their dance schedules, time management is key, according to Hellenkamp.

“At the end of the day, you have to make [certain] choices…because there’s people relying on me,” she said, referring to arranging commitments in her personal life. “We want this business to succeed.”

Hellenkamp also said having a strong support system comprised of coaching staff and other student-athletes has helped to keep her and Taylor grounded.

“I feel like when you’re young and starting a business, it’s very daunting,” Hellenkamp said. “[But] being at Ohio State, there’s been a lot of people that have been in our corner.”

Creating a brand that symbolizes their passion for dance while designing their clothing for athletic or personal wear is a vision Hellenkamp and Taylor strive to bring to life.

With Co//Lab Collective, the duo wanted to honor confidence and perform with comfort, something collegiate dance has given them.

“Ohio State dance is so much of our brand, and Ohio State is also so much of our life,” Hellenkamp said. “It really just made so much sense to be doing [this business] at this time in our life.”

For Hellenkamp and Taylor, the two continue to seek ways to share their love of dance through their entrepreneurial endeavors.

“The long term goal is to be able to give back as much as possible to our roots and the athletes that came before us and will come after us,” Hellenkamp said.