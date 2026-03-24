Following former Provost Ravi M. Bellamkonda’s presidential promotion, Ohio State announced the dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs will be taking on the interim provost role.

Bellamkonda announced in a Monday afternoon email that Trevor Brown will be the interim vice president and provost for the next two years while Ohio State searches for a permanent person.

Brown will step into the role effective immediately, pending Board of Trustees approval, the email said to students, faculty and staff.

“I’m confident [Brown] is the right leader at the right time to maintain the momentum in our academic enterprise, and I am grateful that he has stepped up to serve Ohio State in this new role,” Bellamkonda said.

Brown joined Ohio State in 2001 as the director of the then-Glenn College, according to his university bio. He has been serving as the dean of the public affairs college since its founding in 2015. In 2025, he was named the senior vice provost for the Office of Academic Affairs.

Additionally, Brown has served as the interim dean of the Max M. Fisher College of Business and as senior advisor to the provost.

He also holds several research accolades and prior experience at both the University of Barcelona and Indiana University, as well as experience working with local, state, federal and international governments.

Brown will remain dean of the John Glenn College until April 30, which will be filled by Stephanie Moulton beginning May 1, also pending approval by the Board of Trustees.

Moulton is a professor and associate dean for faculty and research in the John Glenn College, according to her university bio.

During Brown’s term, a national search for the position will occur, though no information on the possibility of Brown fully assuming the role was provided, the email said.

“[Brown] believes – as I do – that Ohio State is a true academic powerhouse, and that together we can create transformative impact through our teaching, research, service and patient care,” Bellamkonda said. “I know he looks forward to engaging with you more closely in the weeks and months ahead, and I’m excited to see what we achieve under his leadership.”

The Lantern will reach out to Brown for a comment.