The Buckeyes have lost their first player to the transfer portal.

Forward Devin Royal, who was Ohio State’s third leading scorer this past season, averaging 13.7 points per game, has entered the transfer portal for his final season.

Royal, Ohio’s 2023 Mr. Basketball, played three seasons with the Buckeyes and surpassed 1,000 points this past season.

Royal started all 32 games that he played in this season and led the Buckeyes in rebounding in each of the last two seasons.

In Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament first round 66-64 loss to TCU on March 19, Royal scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.

A four-star recruit, the 6-foot-6 forward was the lone lone junior for the Buckeyes this season.

The transfer portal officially opens on April 7.