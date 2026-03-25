Two former Ohio State football players pleaded guilty this week to crimes committed in 2021 and 2024.

Marcus Williamson, 27, and Kirk Barton, 41, faced criminal charges for two unrelated crimes. Williamson pleaded guilty on Monday to robbery charges while Barton pleaded guilty today to charges related to the 2024 fatal crash that killed a 24-year-old.

Williamson, a former Ohio State cornerback, pleaded guilty to five second-degree felonies and four third-degree felonies, which differs from the 17 counts of robbery, six counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft he originally faced.

Police arrested Williamson on April 24, 2024 after officers saw him leaving First Merchants Bank at 5909 N. High St. Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Jason Manning said that Williamson stole about $22,000 from several Franklin County banks from March to April 2024.

According to court records, Williamson committed the robberies by demanding money from the bank teller via a note he would give to them, ordering the money in quantities of $20, $50 and $100 bills.

Williamson now faces up to more than 40 years behind bars. At the very least, he could be sentenced to probation. He now awaits sentencing from Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Sheryl Munson scheduled for June 25.

From 2017 to 2021, Williamson was a member of the Ohio State football team where he played in 47 games and totaled 68 tackles and four forced fumbles. The Westerville, Ohio, native was a part of four consecutive Big Ten championship teams and two teams that advanced to the College Football Playoffs, including the 2021 championship in which Ohio State fell to Alabama 52-24.

Barton, a former offensive lineman for Ohio State, appeared in court today to face charges including aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of 24-year-old Ethan Perry in a June 21, 2021 crash. Barton pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and was sentenced to at least five years in prison, according to 10TV.

Initially, Barton was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while impaired. According to 10TV, the two other chargers were dropped and the visiting Judge David Cain permanently suspended Barton’s license.

The crash took place around 3 a.m. on June 21 when Barton was driving the wrong way on U.S. 33 before he corrected his direction and headed eastbound toward Historic Dublin. Barton then struck the back of Perry’s vehicle and came to a stop about 900 feet away from the crash according to court records.

Police said that Barton was driving at “excessive speeds” at the time of the crash and that he admitted to consuming alcohol before operating his vehicle. Perry died from his injuries on the scene.

According to court records, Barton had been arrested on two separate instances in 2010 and 2017 on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Barton played right tackle for Ohio State from 2003 to 2007. He was a captain on the 2007 Big Ten Championship winning team and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL draft.