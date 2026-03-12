Just steps from Ohio State’s campus, Gateway Film Center brings guests together through convenience, community and a shared love of cinema.

Since opening in 2009, the center has served as an accessible gathering place for students and community members to experience films on the big screen. Curating an experience from a passion for the art, the independent theater features a wide range of classic and contemporary films, often at discounted prices for students.

“It was really for there to be a safe place for students to come,” said Grace Cole, vice president at Gateway Film Center. “We do a lot to make sure that it feels welcoming.”

Gateway has eight different screening rooms of varying sizes, Cole said, designed to create unique experiences curated to the film being shown.

“A big part of what we do is also about the technology behind film,” Cole said.

In addition to film screenings, she said Gateway hosts filmmaker visits, talkback sessions and other community-focused events. The center also offers amenities such as a speakeasy-style bar and lobby bar.

Upcoming events include the 2025 Awards Season Gala, which takes place Sunday at 5 p.m. The event will host a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres and a red carpet, along with a tribute to Chris Hamel, the center’s former CEO, and the 2026 Center Originals Awards. Following that, the 2026 Academy Awards will be livestreamed with a popcorn bar, ballots and more.

The center will also be screening the Academy Award-nominated short films throughout the weekend, according to its website.

With the accessibility and affordability of the film center, Delina Palma, a first-year in film studies and philosophy, politics, and econ, and member of Ohio State’s Film and Video Society, said the theater stands out for its programming.

“I think it’s really nice that they show a lot of old movies,” Palma said. “That’s not, like, a normal thing.”

Palma said she can see the care that goes into the center’s programs.

“It’s clear that it’s run by people who just really care about preserving film and media,” Palma said. “I think it’s really nice to have something so easily accessible to younger people like that.”

According to the center’s website, discounted tickets are available for students, Ohio State faculty and staff, children under 12 and seniors 60 and older for $7.75. Gateway also accepts vouchers from D-Tix, the student union discounted ticket program, which can be purchased for $3.50 at the Ohio Union.

Gateway offers other affordable options, including a membership program that gives members access to see all regular film screenings at just $14.95 per month, including complementary popcorn. The center also offers $5 tickets with free popcorn every Tuesday.

“If you love movies and you like to support independent and local businesses, that’s what the film center does,” Cole said. “You’re gonna find movies here that just don’t play in Columbus.”